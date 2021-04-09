NEOMA Business School strengthens its network of partner universities in Asia



With more than 70 partner universities, around 20 double degrees offered in Asia and a dedicated "Global in Asia" programme of excellence, NEOMA Business School is developing its network in this part of the world by signing four new exchange agreements with prestigious academic institutions.



In line with its 2022 strategic plan and faithful to its historical commitment to immersion, NEOMA is deploying its ambitious international development policy, which consists of relying on high-level partnerships to encourage students to immerse themselves in the country's higher education system and local culture.



The School has now signed four new exchange agreements in Asia with internationally recognised and accredited institutions including Dongguk University, South Korea (Seoul), Peking University HSBC Business School, China (Beijing), The Chinese University of Hong Kong, China (Shenzhen), and IIM Udaipur, India (Udaipur).



Asia has become an essential partner for the world of higher education. The value of progress, the taste for innovation and the hyper economic development that prevails in this region of the world generate a multitude of opportunities for young students and graduates.



"The complexity and richness of the Asian continent are such that an academic experience there is a real asset to enrich one's curriculum," explains Céline Davesne, Director of Programmes and International at NEOMA Business School.



"By reinventing models, Asia is playing a leading role on a global scale, both politically, economically and academically, and these new exchange agreements represent great opportunities for our students.”



These new partnerships will be active from the start of the 2021 academic year and will be offered to Master in Management and Global BBA students as part of their international exchange semesters.



