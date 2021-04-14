Post-pandemic anxiety is on the rise. For over a year, everyone has seen their lives turned upside down by the coronavirus and with lockdown restrictions easing in some countries, and remaining in place in others, there has never been a better time to tackle and transform negative messages that are causing challenges in everyday life.



Dr Monique Giard is an advocate of the spiritual transmissions of Tao Healing Hands because it has also helped in her own life, supporting her son Alex who suffered from social anxiety disorder. Tao Healing Hands blessings helped to transform Alex’s condition, and he also became a practitioner which has led to them supporting each other more thoroughly.



Dr Giard says, “I am committed to helping empower people to save lives, one person at a time, for nearly 30 years I worked as a counsellor in private practice, an EMDR therapist, and specialising in trauma recovery, volunteer work as a suicide prevention specialist. In 2014, I trained as a Tao Hands practitioner to help me deal with my own feelings of helplessness and burnout.

My own son was diagnosed with social anxiety disorder, he was having a hard time keeping a job as an adult because of his anxiety and panic attacks. He would be in emotional pain and for a long time I felt desperate and powerless not being able to help my son with his pain. I found that when I offered Tao Hands light blessings remotely, my son has become more stable and says he feels calmer, he has also been able to hold down a job.”



Story of a Therapist - Tao Hands Practioner Dr. Monique Giard



Tao Healing Hands has roots in spirituality whilst helping to prevent and heal illness, and anxieties. Practitioners, like Dr. Monique Giard, use Tao Healing Hands alongside other clinical practices and have seen higher success rates with clients – helping thousands of people to release stress and pain, to find happiness, and to discover new abilities and greater potential.



Tao Healing Hands is a spiritual transmission that can help prevent and heal illness, create harmony in relationships, enhance finances and business, and guide users to fulfilling their true potential. Everyone and everything have a frequency and vibration, and within users can transform negative messages that cause challenges in every aspect of life to positive, healing messages. It works because the high frequency and vibration carries the Tao qualities of unconditional love, forgiveness, compassion, light, and more.



Be empowered and learn more about the transformational abilities of Tao Healing Hands through new training courses that are available - Tao Source Healing Hands with Master Sha - Apr 23-25



ENDS

For more information email mastersha@igniyte.com

About Tao Academy

• The Tao Academy is a unique learning experience and resource offering a wide range of courses and workshops focused on wellness, spirituality, creativity and much more.

• The curriculum is based on the teachings of Dr. and Master Sha, a medicinal doctor trained in western medicine, traditional Chinese medicine and is the creator of Soul Mind Body Medicine.



About Monique Giard

• In 1994, Dr. Monique Giard experienced a major life event – her sister’s suicide – which compelled her to give up her academic career as a university professor and go back to school to study psychology. She became a Clinical Counsellor who specializes in PTSD, burnout, SAD Social Anxiety Disorder, Depression, Suicidal Ideation, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and more.

• In 2014, Dr. Giard’s life changed in miraculous ways upon studying with Master Sha and becoming a Tao Healing Hands practitioner. Her son had long suffered from social-anxiety disorder, which created challenges for them both.

• Dr. Giard also began to apply Tao Healing Hands in her clinical practice. She noticed that success rates for her clients were higher with daily Tao Healing Hands