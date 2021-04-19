Specialist aviation recruitment expert, Staffing Match, has reported a spike in demand for baggage handlers, ramp agents and check-in staff as the travel industry prepares for take-off once again.



While the official green light hasn’t yet been given by the Government, the aviation recruitment specialist has already seen larger airlines ramping up hiring across major UK airports including Heathrow, Stansted, Birmingham and Manchester.



According to Staffing Match, while the confirmation that international travel can resume from 17th May under a traffic light system is yet to be granted, the fact that many new recruits have been out of action for the last year has led to an early demand for new resources to allow for sufficient training.



Dan Carlin, Business Director at Staffing Match, commented:



“While it’s certainly encouraging to see confidence currently returning for the UK’s aviation industry after what has been an incredibly tough year, the challenge now is getting enough staff on-board and re-trained in a short time frame. Airports and airlines can’t simply flick a switch and return to pre-pandemic levels of flights, so the fact that we are currently seeing recruitment of front-of-house staff ramp up is a promising sign. We will, of course, have to wait and see what happens closer to the Government’s May deadline, but signs are certainly looking promising at the moment.”



