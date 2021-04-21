KTC Edibles Ltd, Britain’s largest independent manufacturer and distributor of edible oils, has launched Super Plus Hi Fry – a new heavy-duty frying oil designed to last two and a half times longer than standard vegetable oil.



Super Plus Hi-Fry is a blend of RSPO certified, segregated sustainable palm oil and rapeseed oil, and is ideal for the frying of a wide range of different foods across the foodservice sector. The launch is part of a full update of the popular Hi-Fry range, including new and improved branding and packaging for the original Super Hi-Fry product.



Super Plus Hi-Fry delivers enhanced frying performance and an extended lifespan, allowing customers with heavy duty frying requirements, such as fish and chip shops, to fry for longer, reduce waste and save money.



Gary Lewis, Head of Business Development for Oils and Fats at KTC, explains:



“Super Plus Hi-Fry is designed with heavy duty, everyday fryers in mind. It lasts around two and a half times longer than standard vegetable frying oil, which means fewer oil changes, less fryer cleaning and reduced waste – resulting in significant time and cost savings.



“We’re investing heavily in the Hi-Fry range for the benefit of our customers – providing them with real choice when it comes to long-life frying oils. All Hi-Fry oils use RSPO segregated, certified sustainable palm oil, making them the natural choice for customers who care about environmentally friendly, ethical solutions.”



KTC Hi-Fry is a range of sustainable, long-life vegetable frying oils, including Super Hi-Fry for medium duty frying, and Super Plus Hi-Fry for heavy duty use. The company has further plans to increase the Hi-Fry product range over the coming year, and is investing heavily in product development.



Founded in 1972, KTC Edibles employs more than 275 people across two UK sites in Wednesbury and Liverpool. The company supplies more than 250m litres of cooking oils to customers of all sizes across the UK food industry each year.

In addition to oils and fats, KTC produces and distributes a range of world food products, through its flagship KTC, Sea Isle and Suncrest brands, and through partners worldwide.



Additional information about Super Hi Fry and high performance frying oils from KTC can be found at the KTC Oils and Fats website.



