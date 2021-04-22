CVLTURE TV is a premium production talk show that delivers straight to the point, real and raw conversation with people who have something to say or a story to tell.



Founded by Rapper and Entrepreneur Nik Nagarkar (Virus Syndicate) and the EY3 Media creative team during the pandemic, CVLTURE TV is designed to inspire, inform and influence.



The no holds barred interviews see the likes of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham discussing how Westminster makes fraudsters of politicians, Netflix sensation Suki Mennon on breaking the moulds of tradition, Ministry of Defence Nick Popes chilling idea of "a truth too terrible to be told", Martin Dempster on drug smuggling, heroin addiction and the road to recovery and Mani Anwar on the lowdown to cryptocurrency and NFT.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAARrKeP9Ao





With hard hitting episodes released every Wednesday this newly launched platform also has plans to feature music and sports segments.



Founder & Host also has brand new EP Rebirth - Nika D set to release on 23rd April on Disciple.







CVLTURE TV is brand new launch therefore press features at this stage could be exclusive.



Interview opportunities available, full press kit on request. Please contact rachel@quirkyfrog.co.uk number 07771317814