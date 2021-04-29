I thought how can we help a local business that through no fault of their own find themselves in this position?

Merseyside based logistics and warehousing firm SSO Logistics Ltd, based at Fishwicks Industrial Estate on Baxters Lane, were quick to respond to the plight of another local St Helens business who were facing closure after a prolonged lockdown.



SSO Logistics managing director Peter Draper met Caroline Martin when she was engaged to provide cleaning services to their offices through her business ‘Bob On’. He quickly established that she was also a director in another local firm which had been badly hit by the lockdown.



Local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gym, HAMMA, had been forced to close during lockdown and was facing permanent closure through no fault of their own.



Peter said "When I learned that she also owned HAMMA in the town centre I thought how fate deals you a hand on whether your business can stay open or closed.”



SSO Logistics had been particularly busy during lockdown, as online sales drove additional need for professional logistics and freight forwarding and Peter wanted to use this good fortune help other local firms.



Peter said, "After chatting with Caroline, she needed some more equipment which we will donate along with several cases of hand gel which is needed to keep the gym COVID safe, and we asked our good customer Applied Nutrition Ltd if they could help and was overwhelmed at the generous offer to donate protein for their new venture of a protein bar within the gym to make customers’ protein shakes."



Peter added: "It hasn’t taken too much time to sort out and got me thinking that if every business who has not had to close in the pandemic helped just one, that the whole economy would get going a lot quicker and we would all benefit, we are going to promote this idea nationwide and hope other businesses can do the same.”



SSO have recently started a freight forwarding division arranging worldwide imports and exports and this area of the business has expanded exponentially.



Peter added “We have stayed open throughout the pandemic and are classed as key workers distributing food to supermarkets and other retailers. It has been tough but being busy keeps your mind active and I feel for those who have been forced to close, so I thought how can we help a local business that through no fault of their own find themselves in this position?"



Caroline said: “The pandemic has been really tough on our business as being forced to close as part of the lockdown really hit us hard, the government has been a big help but now we are looking forward to getting back to business”.



Contacts

Peter Draper

Director

SSO Logistics Ltd

Tel: 01744 416999

Email: peter@ssologistics.co.uk

Web: www.ssologistics.co.uk

Address: SSO LOGISTICS LTD, Units 4&5 Fishwicks Industrial Estate, Sutton Oak Drive, Off Baxters Lane, St Helens. WA9 3NA