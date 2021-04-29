Corney & Barrow Wine Merchants have partnered with TV presenter and author Oz Clarke OBE to host a virtual tasting in a bid to raise funds for ‘Hospitality Action’, a leading charity supporting the hospitality sector. We are pleased that a number of key industry players have joined our campaign, including Alliance Wine, Boutinot, The Bunch Group of Independent Wine Merchants, Bibendum and TWS Creative.



“Many people have suffered during the pandemic, not least our friends in the hospitality industry, which is why we have come up with Wine in to Help Out”, says Rebecca Palmer (Head of Merchant Buying & Associate Director at C&B).



Oz, along with C&B’s Rebecca Palmer will host an online tasting for a panel of celebrities on Thursday 13th May at 8pm and are inviting the general public to taste along.



Celebrities confirmed so far include: Chef and Restaurateur, Jason Atherton (also the Principal Patron of Hospitality Action), actors Thomas Law, Ricky Norwood and Suanne Braun; British boxer Richard Riakporhe and singer-songwriters Litany and Charlotte Jane. More details can be found on the campaign website here.



To reserve a space, guests are invited to purchase a special case of 4 wines, which will be featured during the tasting. C&B will be donating all profits to Hospitality Action.



The funds raised will help to support families at risk of extreme poverty and hardship or even homelessness as a direct result of Covid-19.



If you cannot afford the case of wines but would still like to donate to the cause, please just give whatever you can. As a thank you, you will receive an edited recording of the tasting.



“I wanted to choose wines that not only offer the wow factor, but also present a sense of place, each with their own unique, personal story”, explains Palmer.





A special website has been created for the event and can be accessed here:

https://www.wineinhelpout.com/



We are inviting all industry players to become corporate supporters and donate. Company logos will be added to the website, in recognition of support.



How can you help?

- Write about it to encourage others to take part

- Please also feel free to share the news on your social channels: wineinhelpout.com,

#wineintohelpout #thelastzoom #hospitalityaction





For more information contact:



Anna Bell at Corney & Barrow

anna.bell@corneyandbarrow.com or 07917 467 937