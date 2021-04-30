Also Festival

ALSO Festival, the UK's leading ideas festival, set in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside is back in 2021 for its eighth year with a fantastic line-up. Tickets are now on sale.

For ALSO21, the team have curated a weekend that will help festival goers relax the body, restore the mind and bring out the animal in us all. The line-up features 70 carefully-curated events including talks from world-renowned thinkers, topical debates, creative masterclasses, relaxation, exercise, brilliant DJs and comedy – all in ALSO's famous lakeside setting. This year's theme gives a nod to the past year and looks forward to celebrating better times with the theme of "You animal!"

Director Helen Bagnall says, "Our brilliant line-up of the UK's best speakers has been balanced with experiences such as immersive dining, wild swimming and fantastic live music. Since it's ALSO, festival goers can expect to encounter many surprising, magical events dotted around the beautiful site too. We can't wait."

ALSO was one of the only festivals given the green light to go ahead last year and in 2021 are constantly following Government guidelines and legislation to ensure this year's festival is Covid-safe for everyone.

TALKS

• Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, OBE, FRS, respected British statistician and voice of reason for many during the pandemic, takes to

the stage to help us understand the last year in statistics, and show us how we can all learn from numbers in the future.

Zeitgeisty, bestselling author of the award-winning Animals and now After the Storm Emma Jane Unsworth talks about creativity, motherhood and depression while showing us how to be simultaneously brave and hilarious. S

Exclusive for ALSO21, the Professor David Tong will take us on an extraordinary journey into the farthest reaches of the solar system. He will also deliver his energetic 45-minute guide to particle physics. Far out!

• Leading philosopher Roman Krznaric will be telling us how to be a good ancestor. Yes, we'll explore how to think very long-term and nurture the many generations that come after us.

'If a thing loves, it is infinite.' Celebrate what one artist can do in a lifetime with an immersive exploration of William Blake's work, philosophy and imagination in a beautiful setting with cultural historian John Higgs. Excitingly, John will be backed by the fantastic Portobello Choir.

Rock star classicist Natalie Haynes will help us understand the most loved and misunderstood of mythological figures and creatures. Gods, goddesses and gorgons will feature in the award-winning novelist's tour of the ancient world so feel free to dress accordingly.

• We explore the growth in popularity of CBD. Can this legal cannabis oil help us with anxiety, depression and insomnia? Internationally recognised expert Dr Dani Gordon takes us on an entertaining and enlightening journey, cutting through the hype and dispelling the myths. Want to get paid for doing what you love? John Williams will tell us how to start your own business, create your ideal job and even change the world at the same time! Ideal for those of us looking for a life change in 2021.

Zoologist and University of Cambridge animal communication and wolf expert Dr Arik Kershenbaum talks to us about the ways animals communicate, why and how they do so and what this might mean for extra-terrestrial life.

• Poet Salena Godden is one of the UK's best -loved poets and performers and ALSO21 have made her new book Mrs Death Misses Death this year's book club book. It's an exciting, freewheeling ride from prose and poetry to non-fiction so buckle up.

Food expert Carolyn Steel spends her life studying and writing about food while asking fascinating questions about how it can shape and improve our lives. Always provocative and thought-provoking. Award-winning author and historian Hallie Rubenhold is an ALSO favourite. Her book, The Five, on the lives of the women murdered by Jack the Ripper, was shortlisted for the Wolfson History Prize and won the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-fiction and has been praised for changing our narrative on these famous crimes forever.

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

• Our wild swimming expert has designed a restorative Sunset Swim Experience timed perfectly to see the extraordinary ALSO lake in the most magical light.

• Want to know more about the history and science of food and drink? Our Whisky & Chocolate Experience will help you do just that. Whisky expert Rachel McCormack and Cocoa Runners' founder Spencer Hyman will present a taste sensation.

• Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken ceramic by mending with a mixture of resin and gold-coloured powder which hardens to accentuate breaks and cracks. We are partnering with Yodomo for this brilliant and beautiful workshop

MUSIC

• Saturday night is music night, featuring remarkable blue-eyed soul singer Seramic and rock band Flamingods. Dancing outside in the fresh air is good for us all!

• Grab a hot drink and blanket and reset your circadian rhythms to the sounds of The Real String Quartet on Saturday morning. • ALSO favourites London International Gospel Choir will kick off your Sunday with gospel, pop, jazz, funk, soul, and the root of it all, African song. Start your Sunday with a spiritual vibe.

DINING

• Our hugely-popular Balearic Brunch paella returns for ALSO21. We always create a beautiful boutique beach bar experience so you can relax in the sun enjoying our Balearic beats from a live DJ. Who needs a Spanish holiday?

• Our handpicked ALSO picnic features a fine selection of local farm picnic classics. Enjoy yours sitting by our beautiful lake on Saturday afternoon while the orchestra plays.

FAMILY FUN

•Take a walk on the wild side as we go on an adventure to find the mini beasts that live in and around ALSO Festival.

• We're creating a giant Matisse-inspired collage so drop in and add your own work to this masterpiece.

• Join Sohan Kailey as he takes you dancing around the world with songs from his debut album Let's Naach (Let's Dance). Bhangra Pop Music for children and families. Audience participation a must!

Staying Covid-safe at ALSO21

The team behind ALSO knows how to host a Covid-secure festival. In 2020, ALSO was one of only five festivals that were given the go ahead in the UK. They did it by taking on board all the latest expert advice to run a socially-distanced, reduced-capacity and safe event. ALSO's Head of Operations, Pauline Lord, says: "Our ticket holders'

safety and health is of primary importance to us and we're working closely with the local authorities to ensure ALSO21 is Covid-secure. We will take the steps necessary to keep everyone safe, whether that's testing, holding events outdoors or introducing mandatory masking. We will update all ticket holders on our police in the run-up to the festival."

Festival info

Date: 2nd – 4th July 2021

Location: Park Farm, Warwickshire

Tickets: Start at £100, available from https://www.also-festival.com/ tickets/

Link to images: https://wiki.also-festival.com/public/assets

About ALSO

Founded by Salon London, the festival brings together leading minds for a weekend of forward-thinking discussions. Taking place in the stunning lakeside setting of Park Farm, Warwickshire, 50 acres of beautiful 'Capability' Brown landscaped grounds are open for festival goers to learn, explore, swim and relax in. Across the weekend the festival welcomes professors, authors, theorists, comedians and more to share their ideas and bring them to life in a live setting.