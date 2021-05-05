Nick Percival’s Bloodlines sees human emotions take on physical forms in a new dystopian world



On 26th May, NFT marketplace Terra Virtua will launch the world’s first NFT-only graphic novel - Bloodlines from award-winning British artist Nick Percival (Judge Dredd and Slaine). The work will be released in conjunction with a new graphic novel reader app to allow collectors to immerse themselves in the novel’s post-apocalyptic world, and engage with exclusive content.



The new Bloodlines series follows the journey of four characters as they fight to survive in a disorientating and bleak world, which sees human emotions take on physical forms such as fierce rage storms and sweeping floods of tears.



Nick Percival said: “After two years of development, I’m delighted to release my new novel, Bloodlines, as an NFT. I’d originally planned to publish it as a traditional graphic novel but after working with Terra Virtua, I became fascinated in the ways NFTs enable people to experience art in ways that aren’t possible in print.



“I’ve known Terra Virtua Co-Founder, Gary Bracey, through the comic industry since the 90s, and after talks with him about their new custom-made viewing tool, I was excited at the prospect of producing the first NFT-only graphic novel."



Terra Virtua developed the new graphic novel reader app* to enable readers to customize the way they consume a graphic novel. Collectors can use the app to go beyond the traditional reading experience through animated artwork - both on the cover and internal panels. It also allows users to peel back the creative layers - right back to original concept sketches, as well as discover unique ‘easter eggs’ and surprises.



Talking about Bloodlines, Nick said: “The series explores a dystopian future where human emotions manifest themselves as powerful physical entities. This provides some exciting storytelling and characterization opportunities as a creator.



“Although I had begun work before the global events of 2020 arose, many of the themes in the series are definitely reflective of this period. The characters deal with fear, anger and polarization, while the novel explores the physicality of emotions and how experiences shape and distort human empathy and compassion.”



Jawad Ashraf, Co-Founder and CTO of Terra Virtua said: “We’re very excited to release BloodLines as the first NFT graphic novel - this is a new era for storytelling. The creation of the reader app will revolutionize the way collectors can consume and share their graphic novel collections.



“From any device, collectors can use the app to delve into Nick’s different creative layers. As well as the reader app, we’ve also built disruptive new ways to show off your collections on Terra Virtua, bridging the gap between the virtual world with the real via augmented reality and virtual reality.”



The novel is priced from USD 25.00 and will be released on 26th May. The series will only be available digitally, with the option to purchase an exclusive collector’s edition including earlier iterations and sketched artwork versions, animated panels, a variation of covers, and other exclusive assets.



Visit Terra Virtua’s marketplace to purchase a copy from the 26th of May 2021: https://terravirtua.io/.





- ENDS -



Notes to Editors



Images & Promo trailer



Exclusive preview of Bloodlines and how it will look on the reader app.

Username: jawad Password: jawad098098

*(Preview embargoed until the official release later this month).



Contacts:

Miles Markham / Suzy Kennedy / Ben Crispin

Fugu PR

terravirtua@fugupr.com

+44(0)1273 327 514



Terra Virtua Social Media:

Twitter

Instagram



Nick Percival Social Media:

Twitter

Instagram

NFT Art



About Nick Percival



Nick Percival is a British award-winning graphic artist and graphic novelist. Nick has produced artwork for World of Warcraft, Magic the Gathering, D&D and publishers such as Marvel, 2000AD (Judge Dredd, Slaine), BOOM! Studios (Clive Barker's Hellraiser), IDW Publishing (Judge Dredd, Mars Attacks, The X-Files), Titan Books, Abaddon Books, Zenescope Entertainment, Fangoria and Radical, to name but a few.



About Terra Virtua



Terra Virtua is the world's first fully immersive digital collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology, it allows digital asset collectors to display and interact with their virtual goods in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and in 3D on PCs.



Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies, Terra Virtua aims to engage and connect fan-based user communities.