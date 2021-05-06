06th May 2021: Auteur Limited is delighted to announce the UK & Eire launch of Tru Earth - the category disrupting, zero waste laundry detergent, available at www.truearth.uk



As the exclusive distributor for Tru Earth in the UK & Eire we are on a mission to eliminate plastic laundry jugs from landfills and oceans, and their eco-strips are the smartest, most eco-friendly way to do your laundry.



Tru Earth is available on a subscription basis from www.truearth.uk delivered directly through your letterbox in a plastic free zero waste design, at a frequency to suit you, so no more carrying bulky laundry detergent back from the supermarket. Tru Earth subscription service means along with no plastic jug, there is 94% less transportation pollution compared to leading laundry detergent.



Delivered in a zero-waste compostable cardboard sleeve, each ultra-concentrated, hypoallergenic strip completely dissolves with your laundry in both cold and hot water. Weighing just 3 grammes per strip, Tru Earth completely eliminates heavy laundry jugs or plastic boxes and frees up cupboard space.



Clean, green, and simple!

“Our core value at Tru Earth is that consistent small action can lead to big change in the world. When you use Tru Earth Eco-Strips, you will feel confident that you are taking care of your family, and their future on this planet.” Co-Founder Brad Liski



Uncompromising Cleaning Power. Each laundry strip packs ultra-concentrated, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly cleaning power into a tiny, pre-measured strip of liquidless laundry detergent that you just toss in the wash. Its’ low-sudsing formula works in all types of washing machines. The smart hypoallergenic laundry detergent formulation effectively seeks out and dislodges dirt molecules and stains, keeping them in suspension until they are rinsed away.



Gentle Enough for Even the Most Sensitive Skin

- Paraben-free & Phosphate-free

- Free of added dyes

- Free of chlorine bleach

- Free of 1,4-dioxane, as certified by independent laboratory tests

- Readily biodegradable in accordance with OECD 310D

- Hypoallergenic, certified by independent dermatologists

- Vegan: no animal-based ingredients or testing on animals by us or our ingredient suppliers

- Manufactured in Canada



Available in 3 styles; Baby, Fresh Linen and Fragrance Free, choose from 32, 64 and a 384 washes pack sizes. For serious stains try Platinum, Tru Earth ultra concentrated 32 wash packs in Fresh Linen or Fragrance Free.





Available to purchase online at www.truearth.uk



For more information including samples, content, imagery or samples, please contact hello@truearth.uk / 01869 338751





About Auteur Ltd

Auteur is the Home of brands that care for the planet. Eco-friendly hydration, lunch, on the go products and now laundry. We are the UK home of Bobble, Corkcicle, Hip, Roll'eat, Stojo, Soma, and Tru Earth.



We have a passion for innovative, design led products and since 2010 have been helping bring the best eco-friendly brands to you. We stock award-winning products including Stojo Pocket Cup (Excellence in Housewares Award 2019), Hip CleanStraw (Excellence in Housewares Award 2019).