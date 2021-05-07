Lighthouse Systems is pleased to announce that they have been recognised with an “Honorable Mention” in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems report.



Tim Barber, Director at Lighthouse said: “As a pure play MES vendor with a global footprint in a broad range of industries, our goal is to make Shopfloor-Online, our Manufacturing Execution System software, deliver for every one of our customers. Being recognised in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant, after having been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Manufacturing Execution System gives us confidence that we are doing something right.”



Gartner, ‘Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems’, Rick Franzosa, Christian Hestermann, March 30, 2021



Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Manufacturing Execution Systems, April 20, 2020



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



About Lighthouse Systems:

Lighthouse Systems, a global vendor of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software, enables Smart Manufacturing through the digitisation of manufacturing processes and operations. With functionalities across production, quality, inventory/logistics and maintenance, Lighthouse’s MES Shopfloor-Online software removes traditional organisational silos to optimise business processes. Creating an uninterrupted thread of real-time critical data throughout manufacturing operations, the MES empowers organisations, from plant operatives to executives, to drive improvement in efficiency, output, compliance and customer satisfaction.



Shopfloor-Online is modular with out-of-the-box functionalities giving organisations the flexibility of a step-by-step approach to digitisation. Shopfloor-Online is particularly suited to multi-site rollout and is available in a range of hosting options: on premise, corporate data centre or in the cloud.



