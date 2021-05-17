Hiring for industrial, warehousing, aviation and driving roles spiked in the Capital in the last month as UK businesses geared up for further easing of Covid restrictions, according to recent data from specialist staffing business Staffing Match.



The expert warehousing, aviation, industrial and driving recruiter reported a 45% increase in new roles across London month-on-month at the beginning of May, with vacancies across aviation and food production dominating much of this uptick.



As Salman Iftekhar, Director and Co-Founder of Staffing Match, explained, this is positive news for the UK economy and jobs alike:



“We’ve seen job numbers for aviation really take off ahead of the traffic light travel system being implemented and we’re expecting this trend to continue for the immediate future. The challenge for airports and airlines alike, though, is getting enough people onboarded and trained in order to meet the demand. It’s simply not possible to flick a switch and have airports back up and running at a greater capacity – it takes time and careful resource planning which hasn’t been feasible with the on-going uncertainty. As such, it’s likely that we’ll see a slow but steady increase in aviation activity.



“The growth in food production roles is also a clear indication that the Capital is gearing up for the further easing of restrictions. With more workers gradually getting back into the office and highstreets getting busier, we’re expecting to see this demand for production workers continue to grow in and around London.”



Ends



Press Contact

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705