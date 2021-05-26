NEOMA Business School has launched its Global Executive MBA in China, in partnership with Chinese company, Golden Education - one of the world's leading educational organisations in the field of finance and business.



A new cohort started in April 2021 in Shanghai, a major international financial centre. This high-level managerial programme is aimed at senior and middle managers as well as local entrepreneurs.



"Like the programme delivered in Paris, this programme in China aims to prepare participants for the strategic vision of organisations in the digital era and in the face of new societal challenges", underlines Olivier Lefaivre, Director of the Global Executive MBA at NEOMA Business School.



The partnership with Golden Education enables NEOMA to enter the Executive Education market in China, as they can rely on their recognised local expertise and connections to the Chinese executive community.



As well as promoting the programme to the Executive community in Shanghai and the surrounding area, the Chinese partner will also be involved in the teaching, alongside NEOMA Business School professors.



"Since its inception, Golden Education has strived to build a complete ecosystem for finance professionals, including superior learning conditions and cutting-edge teaching in the field of finance," adds Emma Zhao, Programme Director at Golden Education. "This is why we are particularly proud to be associated with the roll-out of NEOMA Business School's Global Executive MBA, which is fully in line with our mission”.



This cutting-edge programme, taught in English and fully translated into Chinese, offers face-to-face, synchronous and asynchronous distance learning seminars and devotes a large part of its curriculum to Corporate Social Responsibility.



Personal development is also key in the programme, which is why participants will be involved with peer-learning, “RESILIENT LEADERSHIP" sessions, and a final “Capstone Project” which will mobilise the learner on a long-term reflection of their learning and progress.



Participants will also be given the opportunity to visit renowned companies throughout the course in order to discover in depth the specificities of the local ecosystems, helping them to strengthen their key executive skills in an international environment.



