Women are still vastly underrepresented in the media. ‘Her Voice’, a new podcast launched by ESCP Business School aims to help change this by giving women a new dynamic platform to share their expertise.



A business school dedicated to equality, ESCP believes women experts should be given the exposure they deserve on the topics they are passionate about.



Her Voice will provide quality interviews from female leaders who have managed to not only make it into the science and business worlds but to also change the status-quo and create lasting impact for the better.



“From tech and entrepreneurship to the sustainability transition, the women on the podcast will be eager to share their knowledge so that they can inspire and shed a new light on what it means to be a female leader.”



ESCP believes dreams and ambitions are born from the representations we are provided with as children and young adults, and therefore its crucial to share the voices of these women in the hope that it will participate in the creation of the next generation of leaders.



For the first episode of Her Voice, ESCP has invited a special guest to talk about her creative solution for something we often take for granted, lighting. Sandra Rey is the founder and CEO of Glowee, a start-up with the ambition to revolutionise the way we light up our spaces and cities thanks to bioluminescence.



The podcast will feature on ‘The Choice’ – a media platform powered by ESCP which brings together a variety of voices that reflect both the European and international footprint of the school. From professors and students to guest writers, each author shares their own unique voice and vision of the world of business.



“At ESCP Business School, we believe that in business, as in life, everything starts with choices. And it is by making such choices that we give meaning to business. As leaders, our choices can define the world we live in.”



