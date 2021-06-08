Suuthe - the UK’s first sensory mat that emulates the calm and familiar

sensations of a mother’s womb – is here!



Transitioning from the womb to the world can be difficult, especially when it comes to nap time. That’s why the team at Suuthe has created the ingenious SmartMat.



Designed and made in the UK by ex-Rolls-Royce engineers, the Suuthe SmartMat calms restless babies and guides them to sleep by mimicking the comforting sounds and sensations of the womb. Featuring two unique modes, the SmartMat works by either a combination of white noise and gentle vibration, or a heartbeat sound with matching heartbeat pulsation.



Alex Bodini, founder of Suuthe, said:

“Following the birth of my first child in 2019, we really struggled with nap time sleeping. Our baby was overtired and the lack of sleep during the day really impacted on how we all slept at night. The knock-on effect was a grumpy household and two extremely tired new parents.



“Following hours of research, we didn’t’ find any products that babies could nap on which mimic the familiar and comforting sound of the mother’s womb. After 18 months of research and development with the finest engineers - as well as rigorous safety and performance testing - the Suuthe SmartMat was born.”

The Suuthe SmartMat – which is CE certified – is made from luxury materials, including a super soft cotton upper and a removable, washable outer cover in case of any accidents. It also features a clever auto shut-off to ensure the SmartMat automatically switches off after 25 minutes so it's always off when not in use.

The Suuthe ethos centres around the term ‘Happy Baby = Happy Parent’ hoping that the SmartMat will help many parents to find the equilibrium in that cycle.



To find out more about the Suuthe SmartMat visit www.getsuuthe.com



About Suuthe



In 2019, Suuthe founder Alex, became a parent for the first-time. There was just one tiny little problem. Naptime. It seemed that none of the well-known ways to rest his baby were working, and it was leading to an unhappy household. Baby was tired and found it hard to settle, mum and dad were becoming grumpy and irritable and even the dog was craving a bit of peace and quiet! Having read numerous articles, books, blogs and journals, Alex discovered that white noise and gentle vibrations can have a calming effect on babies. He then turned straight to Google to see if there were any baby products that combined these effects in order to help babies sleep. He couldn’t find anything, and so Suuthe was born. The founders of the Suuthe SmartMat spent 18 months in the research and development phase to truly understand how to make the SmartMat as good as it could possibly be, and worked exclusively with highly talented, UK-based designers and engineers to ensure a premium quality product. Needless to say, it passed all the rigorous product testing procedures with flying colours!



About the Suuthe SmartMat

How does The Suuthe SmartMat work?

The SmartMat features two modes. The first plays white noise while gently vibrating and the other plays a heartbeat sound, with a matching heartbeat vibration, so you can pick the mode that matches their mood.



Why does it work?

Research shows that gentle vibrations and white noise can have a calming effect on babies. Whilst the exact reason is debated, many believe it's because these sounds and sensations mimic the familiarity and comfort of the womb.



What age range is it intended for?

The SmartMat is primarily intended for newborns to six months old, but can be used for much longer if necessary.



Is it safe for my baby to use?

Your baby’s safety is our number one priority. That’s why we’ve left no stone unturned to ensure the Suuthe SmartMat is as safe as it can be to bring peace of mind in more ways than one:

• CE certified following rigorous health and safety testing in the UK

• Auto shut-off: The Suuthe SmartMat automatically switches off after 25 minutes so it's always off when not in use

• Premium materials: super soft, non-toxic fabrics, suitable for your baby’s delicate skin

• Designed, assembled and tested in the UK to the highest possible standards



Can my baby sleep on it overnight?

We do not recommend this product for overnight or unattended use.



Can I wash or clean it?

The outer fabric cover can be machine washed - please see the label for washing instructions. The inner foam mat cannot be machine washed, but is surrounded by a water-resistant fabric, which can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.



Is it waterproof?

The Suuthe SmartMat is water resistant, meaning it cannot be submerged in water, but accidental spillages and leaks will not affect usage.