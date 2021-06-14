- Calculating the true costs of switching to an electric car.

- Exploring how smart home charging can benefit drivers and save carbon.



Electric vehicle comparison site, Power My EV, is looking for up to 2,000 drivers to test a free online assessment that makes it easier for people to see what the switch to an electric car means for them.



Unlike a petrol or diesel car, the cost and convenience of an electric vehicle (EV) depends not just on mileage but the types of journeys made and the resulting charging patterns. The assessment will find the best electric car for an individual, depending on their typical journeys and budget. It also shows the cost and carbon savings that can come from thinking about home charging at the same time.



Mat Thomson, co-founder of Power My EV commented, “People still think of electric cars as unaffordable and they worry about long journeys. Our online tool makes it simple to find accurate answers by drawing on lots of available data - on cars, journeys and energy use. This research will aid our understanding of the variety of consumer motivations and concerns around going electric.”



The research is part of a UKRI-funded programme harnessing data to accelerate the transition to net-zero energy. Electric cars owners can support the expansion of renewables on the grid if they are aware of the benefits of charging at home at times when there is more energy from renewable sources.



The research involves a short survey about attitudes to cars and home energy use, and a comparison tool for drivers to explore the suitability and affordability of electric cars available today. The assessment takes around 20 minutes, and everyone who takes part is entered to win a £200 Amazon voucher.



Power My EV is a free, impartial website that matches the individual to a fully electric car and compares savings from all the EV-friendly energy tariffs available for charging an electric vehicle at home. Power My EV comparisons can also check payback for rooftop solar and home battery storage. All calculations are based on car use patterns and profiles of household energy use.



Power My EV came about after husband and wife, Mat and Laura Thomson, switched to an electric car. Using green energy made their electric car more affordable, and led them to develop the comparison website to help other drivers find their best options.



“An electric car might have a higher price tag, but if you power it with off-peak electricity the extra cost can pay back surprisingly quickly, ” says Power My EV co-founder, Laura Thomson.



