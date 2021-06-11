Saturdays 10-11 am ET

Join this week’s revolutionary breakthrough experience and take part in a unique form of energy massage that bathes you in the powerful high frequency of a Source Healing Field. (June 12th, 10am – 11am). To open Master Sha’s gift to everyone, we can offer a truly unique gift this week to enable everyone to attend for free. More details below.



Master Zhi Gang Sha invites everyone inside the healing field to calm and heal soul, heart, mind and body. This is your chance to join thousands of people who have been accessing the extraordinary healing events of Tao Calligraphy Light Massage.

In each session, negative energy and information is transformed into something more positive to alleviate blockages in every aspect of life to focus on healing and preventing illness. Every session is suited for those who have had previous experience with Tao Calligraphy Light Massage, or those that are brand new to the experience – everyone will experience the powerful healing energy that is essential to good health and wellbeing.

Many people have been amazed after spending time in the Tao Calligraphy Light Massage field. It is a unique field for healing depression and anxiety, illness, relationships, and more. Below are just some stories of amazing transformation, and more can be found here: Enlightening Stories.



Using Tao Calligraphy Light Massage resulted in 30 years of Chronic pain disappeared! Made me truly speechless – “During the Tao Calligraphy Light Massage, something amazing and extraordinary happened! I began to feel tingling sensations in my abdomen. I have suffered with chronic abdominal pain for over thirty years. I am in pain every day, ranging from 4 to 9 out of 10. The pain has even sent me to the emergency room a few times. Once, I was admitted to the hospital for ten days, but the pain continued. For the past week, the pain had again reached a level 9. When the pain is at this high level, it is very challenging to function and I feel very hopeless. The Tao Light Massage brought immediate relief as my abdominal pain decreased from a level 9 to a level 5. I was so happy. I could function again! Then, the amazing and extraordinary healing experience continued. Over the next twenty-four hours, the level 5 pain reduced to barely a 1! I am truly speechless. My chronic pain and suffering are gone! Tao Light Massage is a most amazing and extraordinary healing and transformation modality.- J. T.”



Using Tao Calligraphy Light Massage to Overcome Depression – “I felt depressed for a few weeks. Sometimes I would feel better, then worse again-up and down. The night before the Tao Calligraphy Light Massage the pain was especially bad. I had deep emotional pain and felt very hopeless. I just wanted everything to end. Inwardly, I clung to the fact that the next day is the Tao Calligraphy Light Massage with Master Sha and that I would be able to ask for support. During the Tao Calligraphy Light Massage, I felt the high frequency and vibration of the Tao Calligraphy Healing Field in my whole body, especially in the area of the heart. A heaviness was taken away from me and I felt calm and peaceful inside. The feeling of lightness lasts and today, a day later, I am positive and hopeful again. For me, it is a miracle, and I am deeply grateful. – Z.N.”





Using Tao Calligraphy Light Massage to Restore Sleeping Patterns and Remove Pain – “Thank you, Master Sha for your generosity. I have attended your last 2 Tao Calligraphy Light Massage sessions and I experienced profound healing for my spleen. I had a hard time sleeping on my left side and had level 7 pain around my spleen area for more than 5 months. I can now sleep and have no pain. I am beyond grateful for the light and healing you bring to humanity. – M.L.”





Tao is the Source. Tao carries Source love, light, frequency and vibration. Tao carries the most positive Source soul, heart, mind, energy and matter which can transform negative soul, heart, mind, energy and matter in every aspect of life including health (physical, emotional, mental and spiritual bodies), relationships and finances.



Tao Calligraphy Light Massage is the Source field of sacred healing for humanity and is now available for everyone to experience. Each session provides an opportunity to receive the healing and benefits of these healing sessions.



For anyone who has not experienced Tao Calligraphy Light Massage with Master Sha, you may attend this Saturday, June 12th session as a gift by applying this coupon code: TLM!2021.



Experience the Power of Tao Light Massage with Master Sha!



About Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha



• Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha is a doctor of Western and traditional Chinese medicine, a renowned healer, teacher, and the author of over 25 books, including 11 New York Times bestsellers.



• He is a Grand Master of several Eastern arts and in 2002 was named Qigong Master of the Year at the Fourth World Congress on Qigong. Master Sha has also received the highest honors in Chinese calligraphy as a National Chinese Calligrapher Master and Honorable Researcher Professor from the State Ethnic Academy of Painting in Beijing, China.



• He is the founder of Tao Academy and the Love Peace Harmony Foundation and has received widespread recognition for his service to humanity, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Award for promoting world peace.



• In 2020 he was awarded the Top Spiritual Innovator of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).