The London based AKO Foundation, starts to collaborate with Aalto University Executive Education’s (Aalto EE) Business of Culture program, which is the largest executive program for leaders in the arts and culture in the Nordic and Baltic region.



According to Philip Lawford, CEO of the AKO Foundation, "A vibrant and evolving arts and cultural life needs the best possible leaders and a multidisciplinary approach to meeting its challenges. We are pleased to assist Aalto EE in working to ensure the well-being of society as a whole through these organizations."



The Business of Culture program equips leaders and executives with insights and tools that help them with strategic development, change leadership, and organizational renewals. The faculty in the program consists of international top-level experts in science, culture, and business.



"Business of Culture Program has proven to be very much appreciated and needed in the arts and culture field. Implementation at this level of ambition is possible only through the financial input and vision of our supporters and partners. The program is a platform for personal growth as a leader while strengthening understanding of nonprofit business logic and building networks within the arts sector and towards business," states Dr. Pekka Mattila, Managing Director of Aalto EE.



In addition to the AKO Foundation, the main partners in the Business of Culture program are Saastamoinen Foundation and Föreningen Konstsamfundet, as well as Karelian Cultural Foundation. The program has been designed in collaboration with BI Norwegian Business School.



The AKO Foundation supports various actors in the fields of education and arts, and organizations that fight against the climate crisis. Established in 2013 by the Norwegian hedge fund manager Nicolai Tangen, the foundation has to date been funded with a total of more than £400 million and has made charitable grants over £100 million. The Foundation supports all actors on its own initiative and does not accept applications for funding.



/ENDS

For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg at BlueSky Education on olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 091.