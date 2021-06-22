EVO SUPPLIES has scooped the award for ‘Best Furniture Moving Equipment Supplier’ at the UK Transport Awards 2021. As the UK’s leading manufacturer of skates and dollies, Evo Supplies’ equipment is used by the top removal firms up and down the country. Known affectionally in the industry as ‘The Skate People’, the firm now provides equipment to a range of businesses, including removals companies, logistics specialists, office relocation companies and international art shippers.



The family-run business won the category in recognition of its successes in the last year, especially in a tough economic climate. Evo’s clients rely on the knowledge that they are getting the best skates in the business, with regard to industry-leading build quality, use of only the best materials and longevity of product. Evo Supplies managed to keep these meticulously high standards during testing financial times and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.



Juliet Dunn, Managing Director of Evo Supplies, said: “It’s great to be recognised as the leading manufacturer of furniture moving equipment after a challenging year. The pandemic has been difficult and to be able to continually grow and keep true to our commitment of providing the best skates in the business is immensely pleasing. When customers come to Evo Supplies, they are guaranteed not just the highest quality equipment for their business but a friendly team looking to support them in getting the right tools for their trade.”



Notes to Editors



About Evo Supplies



Evo Supplies Ltd was founded in 2013, when Juliet and Greg Dunn purchased an existing removal supplies business based on Mersea Island in Essex. Since then, Evo has grown to become one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of furniture skates (aka dollies), supplying many of the top names in domestic and corporate removals, facilities management, office installations and commercial fit-out. Known in the industry as ‘The Skate People’, Evo Supplies live up to that name by constantly developing new products to fill gaps in the market and working with customers to produce skates that exactly meet their needs.



For further information about Evo Supplies Ltd contact Katie Skingle at katie@katmarketing.co.uk or call 01206 765544.