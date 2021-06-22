The UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, Greater Manchester-based Wing Mirror Man, is celebrating its 15th year in business this year as well as having secured more than 1.5m customers since it started.



Wing Mirror Man started in 2006 and provides brand new wing mirrors to the public and the auto trade at prices well below those offered by dealers or manufacturers.



The business supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



It employs ten staff at its premises on Stewart Street in Bury and sells primarily via its website at http://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk and the telephone.



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Buy It Online Limited, which owns Wing Mirror Man, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our 15th birthday this year, particularly after the last 15 months and the challenges to our business as a result of the economy being in lockdown.



“We are immensely proud of not only having served more than 1.5 million customers since we started but developing what we believe to be the widest range of wing mirrors of any supplier in the UK. We are excited about our future growth plans, too, and hope to have more to say on those later this year."



Wing Mirror Man also sells single units of wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick on glass and glass cut to size and provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.



Buy It Online Limited has two other trading divisions: Headlights Direct selling headlamps and Window Regulator Man selling window regulators.



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit website or call 0161 763 0800.



-ENDS-



Issued by Red Flame Marketing on behalf of Wing Mirror Man.



For further information, please contact Richard Boyd at Red Flame Marketing on 01204 275 168 or 07792 819 059.