Through data analysis we're excited to reveal the UK's 20 most Googled garden styles this year:



- Japanese Gardens are the most searched style so far in 2021



- Trending styles that increased the most on last year are Contemporary, Wildlife and Mediterranean Gardens



- As the country moves out of lockdown, June data shows that Container, Herb and Balcony Gardens saw the largest year-on-year falls in search interest



- We share exclusive tips from our PDC qualified Garden Designer for creating a Japanese garden



