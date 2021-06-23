Most Googled Garden Trends Of 2021 Revealed
Through data analysis we're excited to reveal the UK's 20 most Googled garden styles this year:
- Japanese Gardens are the most searched style so far in 2021
- Trending styles that increased the most on last year are Contemporary, Wildlife and Mediterranean Gardens
- As the country moves out of lockdown, June data shows that Container, Herb and Balcony Gardens saw the largest year-on-year falls in search interest
- We share exclusive tips from our PDC qualified Garden Designer for creating a Japanese garden
For the full background, data and imagery please
read our full Press Release.
