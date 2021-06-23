Skip navigation
Skip navigation
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser.
UK's Most Googled Garden Styles in 2021

Through data analysis we're excited to reveal the UK's 20 most Googled garden styles this year:

- Japanese Gardens are the most searched style so far in 2021

- Trending styles that increased the most on last year are Contemporary, Wildlife and Mediterranean Gardens

- As the country moves out of lockdown, June data shows that Container, Herb and Balcony Gardens saw the largest year-on-year falls in search interest

- We share exclusive tips from our PDC qualified Garden Designer for creating a Japanese garden

For the full background, data and imagery please
read our full Press Release.

For further information email tom@horticulture.co.uk or phone 07956 557 708.

This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of TKO Digital in the following categories: Home & Garden, Environment & Nature, Construction & Property, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.