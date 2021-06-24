A just-published, peer-reviewed study already clearly shows that ivermectin prevents and treats Covid-19 and has the potential to save and improve countless lives in the UK and worldwide right now.



The strength of evidence for ivermectin has this week been supercharged by the publication of a gold standard review of 24 randomised trials conducted in 15 countries among more than 3400 people worldwide, proving infections fall and deaths are dramatically reduced when ivermectin is administered. Published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, the most rigorous statistical standards were applied by world-leading researchers, biostatistician Mr Andrew Bryant and medical doctor and researcher Dr. Tess Lawrie.



Responding to the news of the UK trial Dr. Lawrie is exasperated: “Contrary to mainstream media reports, the evidence is that ivermectin has already been clearly proven to work against Covid. In fact, there is more evidence on ivermectin than on any other treatment option for Covid, and far more safety data than any of the novel therapies.”



“More placebo-controlled clinical trials of ivermectin are unethical and are definitely not needed. We know ivermectin saves lives. The investigators of the PRINCIPLE trial also know this, as we informed them months ago. We remain open to assisting them in understanding the available evidence.”



”We trust that the MHRA will facilitate rapid approval of this low cost, effective and safe generic medicine, and that ivermectin will be made widely available, so that Covid is beaten, the economy can recover, and the faith of the British public is restored.”



Ivermectin is a Nobel prize-winning medication, originally developed in the 1980s to treat parasitic infections. With its impeccable safety record, over 40 years and 4 billion doses, it has been so successful that it is listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of its ‘essential’ medicines. Ivermectin’s potent anti-viral properties work powerfully against Covid-19 by blocking spike proteins, inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 replication, and reducing inflammation. Ivermectin also works against variants of the virus and is showing promise against long-Covid.



Dr Lawrie, founder of Bath-based Evidence Based Medical Consultancy, which analyses medical data for governments and NGOs, including WHO themselves, is determined overcome these barriers. “Our report is built on rock solid evidence from internationally respected medical professionals, and it proves that ivermectin is a solution to the Covid health emergency. It is ready and waiting to save and improve millions of lives. Governments can no longer ignore it. It is everyone’s right to have access to this safe and effective treatment.“



Joining together with many other concerned doctors and medical professionals earlier in the year, Dr Lawrie helped establish the not-for-profit BIRD Group (British Ivermectin Recommendation Development) to specifically research and assess ivermectin and alleviate suffering. It has a fast-growing supporter base of affiliates and thousands of individuals.



Dr Lawrie is a most unlikely campaigner. “All my life I have been a doctor, dedicated to improving people’s health above all else. In taking the Hippocratic oath I swore to protect patients and I find that, now, I also need to become a campaigner to ensure that the truth about ivermectin is heard and lives are saved. We should follow the science. The evidence is clear; ivermectin works”.



--------ENDS





ADDITIONAL NOTES:



A meta-analysis pools data from a number of randomised trials to estimate an overall effect thus reducing the impact of statistical anomalies. Meta-analysis is regarded as the gold standard for medical evidence.



Despite the large body of evidence showing that ivermectin works against Covid-19, the message of its efficacy and safety does not seem to be reaching key decision makers, including the WHO. This is raising concerns within the medical community and beyond. For example, earlier in June, the Indian Bar Association lodged a legal complaint alleging that the WHO is responsible for disinformation on ivermectin.





Report Details:



TITLE



"Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection: a systematic review, meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis to inform clinical guidelines"