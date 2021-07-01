July 31st 2021, Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Windsor.

LONDON, UK - Lux Afrique Polo Daythe only event in Europe dedicated to the celebration of African polo, returns to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Windsor on July 31st 2021.



The prestigious event, now in its third year, brings together the very best in African fashion, food and music on one glorious day of sport in the English countryside.



Affectionately dubbed the “Black Ascot", because of its strong association with haute couture and horses, the event will see well-heeled Africans and polo aficionados come together over cocktails and delicious canapés for a day of glitz, glamour and galloping thoroughbreds as they witness the incredible spectacle of the Sport of Kings. The guest list includes some of the biggest names from the worlds of entertainment, business, politics and sport.



The tournament will see the stars of African polo all convening at the world-renowned RCB Polo Club for what is set to be a thrilling match. The finest players from teams across the region will be taking part in the event which also serves as a showcase for young and emerging talent to compete at such a spectacular venue.



While last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, organisers are planning a world class event that will see them return bigger and better than ever.



Lux Afrique's Fabien Bernard said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the Lux Afrique Polo Day to RCB Polo Club in Windsor. The event has already become a firm fixture in the social calendar, it really is a fantastic day out.

“We are proud to showcase the incredible talent Africa has in the world of polo. We strive to change perceptions and the narrative and surprise people about what Africa has to offer. It’s also a unique opportunity to celebrate culture from across the continent.”



And there is as much to see off the field as there is on it. In addition to the action-packed match, guests on the day will be treated to exquisite African cuisine and live performances from incredible musicians.



For supercar fanatics there will be supercars on show in which iconic cars will be on display for the enjoyment of guests. In addition there will be a luxury shopping lounge in which deluxe brands will be unveiled and available for purchase.



Tickets are selling out fast. They are available from https://luxafriquepolo.com/buy-tickets.

Prices range from £59 for Standard tickets to £420 per person for Platinum tickets each offering differing levels of access to this unique event. Private hospitality suites, which may also be purchased, cater to ultra-VIP corporate and celebrity guests. The party continues with DJs and dancing, so that the fun may continue long after the day is over.



Lux Afriqueis a lifestyle and concierge company catering to UHNW across Africa, as well as a luxury multimedia platform for marketing and promoting luxury brands, targeting an audience on the African Continent. It introduces luxury-focused brands to the high net-worth consumer markets growing throughout Africa, through a number of means, including high profile events, such at the Lux Afrique Annual Polo Day and the Nigerian Independence Dinnerat Claridges Hotel.