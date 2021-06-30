Tim Day of Suffolk Coastal estate agents (http://www.suffolkcoastal.com) will be offering buyers the opportunity to view a riverside property by boat.



Photo attached shows Tim Day, Managing Director of Suffolk Coastal, onboard ‘Chelsea Cat’ – photo credit Lucy Halpin.



Tim Day enthused “We have recently taken on a beautiful quay side property in Orford, which is about 4 miles downriver from Aldeburgh. We will be offering prospective purchasers an alternative way to come and view this property”.



Quay Lodge, Orford, is on the market with Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents and joint agent Castle Estates for £975,000: https://www.suffolkcoastal.com/property/residential/for-sale...



Photo attached drone photo of Quay Lodge – photo credit Corey Hayward.



Buyers will be collected from Aldeburgh Yacht Club by a local experienced captain, traveling down the river Alde, passing through the picturesque Orford Ness national nature reserve, and disembarking at Orford quay. Tim Day will be there to greet his applicants and to show them around Quay Lodge, and once done will accompany them back to the boat for the return leg to Aldeburgh.



Tim Day concluded “This is a wonderful way to showcase a superbly located riverside property and we hope that our efforts produce a buyer”.



End



Notes to Editor:



In order to qualify for the viewing by boat offer, prospective purchasers will need to show evidence that they are in a strong proceedable buying position and have the necessary funds from a resultant sale or other means to transact.



Quay Lodge is being marketed jointly by Suffolk Coastal & Castle Estates.



Suffolk Coastal is an independent estate agency specialising in the sale of homes across Aldeburgh, Thorpeness, Orford, Snape, Woodbridge and villages across the Suffolk coast.



The founder and driving force behind the business is Tim Day, who has over 20 years of experience selling, letting and holiday letting real estate in prime central London.



Suffolk Coastal Estate Agents

103A High Street

Aldeburgh

IP15 5AR

hello@suffolkcoastal.com

01728 677980



Castle Estates: barry@castle-estates.uk.com / 01394 617104