Four young people have been recognised for their exceptional talent and commitment at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern Young Achiever Awards.



The COVID-secure ceremony was streamed live online from Crawley, West Sussex, and hosted by Winter Olympics Gold Medal winner Amy Williams MBE.



The winners:



- Henry Paveley, from Southampton, won the Industrial Placement Award for his achievements during two placements with civil engineering company, Osborne.



- Alex Viner, who works for FM Conway in Sevenoaks, Kent, received the award for the Most Promising Apprentice.



- Alice Stewardson, from Rugby, who works for Danaher & Walsh (Civil Engineering), was named the south’s Most Promising Trainee Quantity Surveyor.



- Naim Suleiman, who also works for FM Conway, won the Most Promising Trainee Civil Engineer award.



Samantha Barratt, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “As an industry, we need to attract talented young people because they will play a key role in building the infrastructure needed by our country to create a low carbon, sustainable economy. Civil engineering provides young women and men with exciting, well-paid and diverse career opportunities and we hope that the achievements of our award winners will inspire their peers to find out more.”



The CECA Southern Young Achiever Awards are presented annually to trainee civil engineers and apprentices in recognition of exceptional performance, with each winner receiving a trophy and cheque for £500.



Photo caption: The CECA Southern Young Achiever Awards winners pictured with Amy Williams MBE. Left-right: Alex Viner, Henry Paveley, Amy Williams MBE, Alice Stewardson and Naim Suleiman.



Notes to Editors



The Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) is the representative body for companies working day-to-day to deliver, upgrade and maintain the country’s infrastructure. CECA acts as a conduit between industry and government, working on behalf of infrastructure providers who employ up to 200,000 people in the UK, delivering work worth around £15 billion every year and carrying out around 70-80% of all civil engineering activity in the UK in the key sectors of transport, energy, communications, waste and water.



CECA (Southern) represents civil engineering contractors of all sizes across the southern half of England, including London, and as far north as Gloucestershire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk. Membership provides access to information, advice and assistance on a wide range of issues identified by contractors as essential to promote and protect their commercial well-being, as well as an opportunity to input priorities into regional policy-making.