Global energy and infrastructure recruitment expert, Spencer Ogden, has expanded its presence in APAC with a new office in China. This latest development follows the firm’s announcement of a new office in Taiwan as it continues to expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region.



As one of the world’s largest producers of wind & solar energy and a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2060, China is leading the move to renewables globally. While Spencer Ogden has worked with clients in the country for some time, this new office will enable the specialist recruiter to expand its talent solutions to support China’s clean energy targets.



The new office will be led by Michel deRoode who has driven the Energy division of Spencer Ogden in Hong Kong for the last three years. Commenting on the new office, Michel said: "China is a country with huge investment and massive growth opportunities in the energy industry. Getting closer to our clients will only help us further in delivering compliant and tailor-made solutions for their changing needs.”



Tom Reid, APAC Regional Director at Spencer Ogden added:



"China is key global market that is the forefront of Spencer Ogden's core sectors. As the world demands a greener more sustainable future China will play a key role in this across infrastructure and energy. With Michel's experience and our proven graduate development model I am confident we can quickly capitalise on a rapidly growing energy and infrastructure market locally.”



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705