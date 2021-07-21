July 2021 - As lockdown rules are eased and learning to live with the coronavirus seems the new reality, a healthy immune system is now more than ever our first line of defence.



Will Fugard, the mastermind behind Gusto’s innovative immune support drink Gusto Super DC, has taken an idea born at the height of the 2020 pandemic and delivered it to a UK and International audience. Recent statistics show a surge in awareness around the importance of a healthy immune system, with health and wellbeing sitting at the forefront of consumers’ buying decisions.



Created in conjunction with nutritionists and natural therapists, Super DC delivers a super dose of vitamin C (2500% RI*), and vitamin D (200%RI*) known to strengthen T-cells that attack viruses and support immune cell function. The drink also includes Black Elderberry, which plays a critical role in blocking viruses from getting into cells; vitamin K an anti-coagulant also known to strengthen the immune system and vitamin A, a potent anti-inflammatory. Super DC also contains zinc, known for its anti-viral properties, also essential for immune cell function which contributes to overall protection



Both Super DC drinks contain no artificial sweeteners or preservatives, are vegan, low in calories and made from a powerful blend of complex flavours which include Elderberry, Acerola Cherry and White Mulberry, all heavy on anthocyanins that fight free radicals, making it a unique proposition as we emerge from a pandemic and with so much reliance on immune health.



Resident Nutritional Therapist Jen Mackinder commented “The Gusto team have created a unique drink based on research that combine the alchemy of flavours to create a unique immune support drink that provides essential vitamins in effective doses”.



“The benefits of including high levels of vitamin C extinguishes oxidants and neutralises free radicals. We also major on vitamin D, as a nation, over a 1/3 of us are deficient in this key immune system supporting vitamin.

All of the ingredients within Super DC work synergistically to optimise effect and are conveniently available in recyclable grab and go cans for everyday support”.



At Gusto we like to blend function and flavour – Super DC presented the opportunity to create a highly innovate wellbeing drink that is as delicious as it is effective, lightly sparkling and packed with fruit, Super DC manages to be both great tasting and great for your immune system”.

Will Fugard CEO / Founder Gusto Organic Ltd



Available at selected Sainsbury's stores, Ocado, Holland & Barrett and other natural retailers. RRP £1.99





Editors Notes:

About Super DC



Super DC Blood Orange blends blood orange juice with white grape to deliver a refreshingly zingy burst of citrus. High in anthocyanins, blood orange is a uniquely fragrant and complex fruit.



Super DC Blackcurrant and Elderberry tastes like a wellbeing jolt to your system. Dark complex notes of elderberry complement fresh tart blackcurrant juice, with a generous glug of apple juice to sweeten. Apple juice has a naturally low glycemic index and whilst keeping calories down, delivers a rich flavour of the British orchard and hedgerow.



Elderberry has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat flu and the common cold. Bursting with brightly coloured pigments that act as natural antioxidants, elderberries are a natural source of vitamin C.



Several studies have found elderberry can reduce cold and flu symptoms by several days.

Both Super DC drinks are bursting with vitamins. Each containing two grams of vitamin C delivering 2500% reference intake (RI) of your daily vitamin C requirement. With 500mg from plant extracts in the form of the Acerola Cherry, an untapped functional super-fruit, and one of the richest natural sources of ascorbic acid.

The drink also contains 200% RI* of vitamin D, from a vegan source (It’s a little-known fact that much of the vitamin D for sale comes from diverse animal sources such as lambs’ wool, krill or cod liver oil). Super DC also has 100% of your RI* of vitamin K and Folic acid and 50% your RI* of zinc and vitamin A.





About Gusto



Founded by Craig Sams, (the entrepreneur behind Green & Blacks chocolate and Whole Earth Food) and Will Fugard, CEO and alchemist in chief, Gusto has harnessed both European and global markets with their premium organic, Fairtrade and refined sugar-free soft drinks.

Not only possessing a raft of Great Taste Awards, Gusto was voted the No.1 Ethical Soft Drinks Brand in 2020 and No.1 Ethical Cola in the UK in 2019 by Ethical Consumer Magazine and are also proud sponsors across the sporting calendar.

Since its launch in 1990, the company has been focused on its ethical credentials, providing natural, Fairtrade and certified organic products designed with the adult premium drink category in mind. With a focus on ethical sourcing and flavour profiles, its approach to formulation and design has enabled the brand to nearly double in turnover every year for the last three years.



Gusto’s pleasure range of organic drinks are produced in the hills of South Devon where they bottle all eight of their existing range of delicious flavours with Devon Spring water from the Exmoor hills.

All drinks are vegan, free from artificial sweeteners and plant-based and created to deliver a pleasurable experience, with the Gusto mission to give consumers ‘better’ non-alcoholic choices.

*Reference Intake