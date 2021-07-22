Luxury vegan beauty brand, MONAT®, introduces its NEW BE PURIFIED™ Collection. MONAT® BE PURIFIED™ has been designed to help you achieve the cleanest and purest skin possible. Using powerful botanical ingredients like Green Tea, Rosemary, Aloe Leaf, and purifying Saw Palmetto Extract it’s suitable for all skin types. The combination of these ingredients helps to purify and cleanse the skin, fighting against daily pollutants and leaving a soothed and refreshed complexion.



Pollution, poor diet, emotional and hormonal upsets are not always kind to your skin – and particularly the face. If you have oily skin, things can be even tougher, as this skin type finds it difficult to regulate itself. MONAT® BE PURIFIED™ collection is the ideal beauty routine, to keep it purified and radiant every day.



To purify oily skin and regulate it over the long term, opt for the following simple routine with BE PURIFIED™ products, which have active botanical ingredients that gently cleanse deep down and regulate for clearer, calmer, and happier skin.



MONAT BE PURIFIED™ Clarifying Cleanser (RRP: £42 / €50 VIP Customer Price: £36 / €43for 120ml)

This gel cleanser purifies the skin and tightens pores while minimising excess sebum, blackheads, and imperfections. The gentle non-drying formula features natural AHA’s, Glycolic and Lactic Acid, as well as botanical extracts of Green Tea, Rosemary, Aloe Leaf and purifying Saw Palmetto Extract, plus Niacinamide to reduce excess oil and promote a healthy glow.



How to Apply: Morning and evening, massage gel onto damp skin to create a light foam. Rinse with warm water. Avoid the eye contour area. After drying, follow with your MONAT skincare routine for optimal results.



MONAT BE PURIFIED™ Cold Charcoal Mask (RRP: £36 / €44 VIP Customer Price: £31 / €37 for 100ml)

This unique cooling blend of mineral-rich clay is a clarifying treat for stressed complexions, which will help to absorb excess oils, draw out impurities and remove toxins from the surface of the skin. Gentle and non-drying, the Kaolin Clay unclogs pores and creates a more even skin tone.

How to Apply: Use once or twice a week after cleansing on dry skin. Apply evenly on your face, then leave for 10 – 15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with warm water and gently pat dry.



MONAT BE PURIFIED™ Oil Free Moisturiser (RRP: £64 / €75 VIP Customer Price £54 / €64 for 45ml)

This featherweight moisturiser keeps skin balanced, healthy, and calm. Especially created for breakout-prone skin this oil-free moisturiser is designed to help minimise visible shine while absorbing excess sebum and reducing the appearance of imperfections, giving skin a healthy and clearer appearance.

How to Apply: Apply to face, neck and decolletage morning and evening after your MONAT serum. If applied in the morning use MONAT Sun Veil SPF30 for added protection.



Key BE PURIFIED™ Benefits include:

• Cleanses, refreshes, nourishes and soothes the skin for a clearer complexion

• Specially formulated for a cooling and refreshing experience

• Vegan, cruelty free and a naturally based product

• Ideal for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin

• Gentle yet effective for daily use



MONAT® is a luxury vegan and cruelty free hair and skincare brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas.



MONAT® is available to buy from MONAT®global.com and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide



For samples and information on MONAT® please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858