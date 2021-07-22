An international coalition of medical professionals together with journalists, musicians, artists and others, have established World Ivermectin Day this Saturday 24 July 2021, with the aim of sharing the evidence-based message that the cheap, safe and easily-distributed medicine ivermectin can remove the fear of the covid pandemic to lives and economies.



“We have an incredibly positive and uplifting message to share; Ivermectin treats and prevents covid and it is the key to unlocking the never-ending cycle of pandemic peaks and personal restrictions and will help restart economies.” states Dr. Tess Lawrie, UK-based founder of the Day and co-author of a recent peer-reviewed study that verified the efficacy of the medicine.



Created in just a few weeks by a team of volunteers, World Ivermectin Day features talks and discussions that will be available to millions online. The de-centralised and grassroots nature of the day has inspired individuals to organise their own live meetings and activities across the globe from a growing list of countries including the UK, Canada, Kuala Lumpur and Japan.



The principle aim of the day is for people to encourage their own governments to join the 20 or so countries already deploying ivermectin and so help protect their nations’ health and do so at low cost.



Ahead of the day, the central website, worldivermectinday.org is filling up with written and filmed testimonials from people from all around the world; many of whom are celebrating their good health and even their lives thanks to ivermectin.



World Ivermectin Day has been endorsed by the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Group and the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance in the USA, key players in campaigning for ivermectin approval.



The doctors and volunteers behind the event have designed the day to be organic, encouraging individuals and groups worldwide to organise their own activities to mark the day. There’s no financial interest in the medicine for any of them, but they are all resolutely unified by one aim - seeing ivermectin saving lives everywhere.



ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Website: http://www.Worldivermectinday.org



About Ivermectin

Ivermectin is a Nobel prize-winning medication has an impeccable safety record over 40 years and 4 billion doses, it is listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of its ‘essential’ medicines.



It is a generic medicine and can be produced cheaply in multiple locations and there is no financial benefit to any of the organisers



Meta Analysis:

https://bird-group.org/meta-analysis-paper/

View the published report at the American Journal of Therapeutics website here



About BIRD

British Ivermectin Recommendation Development was created by concerned doctors and medical professionals earlier in the year, Dr Lawrie helped establish the not-for-profit BIRD Group to specifically research and assess ivermectin and alleviate suffering. It has a fast-growing supporter base of international affiliates and thousands of individuals. www.bird-group.org



About FLCCC

The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March, 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness.

https://covid19criticalcare.com