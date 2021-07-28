A Brand New Mortgage Lead Generation company is set to take the mortgage industry by storm with a modern twist on how to find a mortgage broker for your mortgage or remortgage needs.



Mortgage Legends is a lead generation company that is designed to source the best mortgage brokers in the UK who will deal with mortgage advice and applications.



The twist is that these mortgage brokers will not only work for free on behalf of the client, but any mortgage introduced through mortgage legends will generate a sizeable donation to charity.



The charity pot grows each year until December, in which the donations are made to the charities. Which charities receive the donations is up to the UK general public, as the website invites voting for the charities to make sure they get a piece of the pie. The more votes a charity gets the bigger percentage of the donation they receive.



More information can be found at mortgagelegends.co.uk

Or contact David Stubbs on 0161 452 0010 david@mortgagelegends.co.uk