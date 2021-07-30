This month, leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio lifts the lid on its new Daisy collection of delicate cluster engagement rings. Inspired by the iconic Edwardian daisy ring, these timeless pieces are designed to be lightweight and affordable.



Cast in the customer’s choice of 100% recycled platinum or 18ct gold, each ring will be encrusted with traceable and conflict-free Canadian diamonds. Set and painstakingly hand-engraved in London’s Hatton Garden, each finished piece will tell a quaint story of enduring design and traditional British craftsmanship.



“The difference between something good and something great is attention to detail,” says the brand’s award-winning Creative Director Arabel Lebrusan.



“The floral formation of a centre-stone encircled by a fan of diamond petals is inherently feminine, yet understated touches and subtle shimmer make these classic rings nuanced and wearable, too.



“Encapsulating the airy elegance of a very brief period of design history, the cluster ring is a concept that’s impossible to tire of; a long-lasting heirloom jewel for the bride-to-be with a soft spot for the vintage.”



As with most of the eponymous brand’s bridal jewellery, these designs will be brought into fruition on a made-to-order basis. Clients are invited to visit the Lebrusan Studio team at their London Diamond Bourse base if they wish to try out the sample rings before buying.



This collection launches shortly after Lebrusan Studio announced its fundraising campaign, Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour. Passionate about utilising jewellery as an active force for good, the jewellers aim to raise awareness of forced child labour in jewellery supply chains and gather £1,000 in funds for The Global March Against Child Labour.