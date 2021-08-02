Take control of your emails with Microsoft 365 and Mail Manager, the new mobile app for email filing and searching.



Mail Manager, the leading email management software for project and client-based businesses developed by Arup, today announces its new mobile application, offering users the ability to intelligently file and search for business-critical emails via a mobile device. The Mail Manager 365 Mobile App allows users to file to locations hosted in Microsoft 365 i.e. SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive.



Extending the power of intelligent email management to a mobile device allows users to file and find emails and attachments no matter where they are. The Mail Manager 365 Mobile App has been designed to help solve the problems with many employees unable to file emails from their mobile, and not following processes from their mobile.



For project and client-based businesses who desire on-the-go email filing, filing reminders, and file-upon-send capabilities, the Mail Manager 365 Mobile App is a simple and effective way to manage emails in real time; designed to complement the Mail Manager Desktop solution by connecting correspondence between office-based and field-based teams.



Jacob Wardrop, Commercial Director at Mail Manager says: “Email isn't going anywhere but the way we manage it is. Working on mobile devices is an accepted part of day-to-day life and our customers need solutions to support that. For us, the launch of our new mobile app is a must-have for employees who are constantly on the move and connected to their phones.”



“The mobile app will complete the email management circle, helping businesses transform emails into documents of records, regardless of if staff are in the office or not. Additionally, the mobile app will help our customers get the most out of their Microsoft 365 investment.”



Key features include:



The Mail Manager 365 Mobile App is designed to complement the Mail Manager Desktop solution. It is not intended to replace it or overtake the functionality of Outlook.



The Mail Manager 365 Mobile App connects to a Microsoft 365 mailbox allowing users to read, reply, file and find their emails.

• Compose new emails

• Add attachments to emails

• Mark emails as read or unread

• Set reminders to file recently read emails

• File multiple emails

• Prompt to file when you send email



Jacob adds: “The ability to file and find information at pace, on the move, massively improves business productivity and solves one of the biggest pain points we hear from our customers – either not being able to, or taking significant time to find information.”



“Our vision is to provide the best of Mail Manager’s features on any device, anywhere. We want to facilitate the finding of important correspondence easily, quickly, and effectively.”



Mail Manager has become a leading email management solution for Outlook users in Construction, Architecture and Engineering, with clients including Gensler, Ramboll, WSP, Arup and Sweco. With email remaining the letter of today, but often being the one thing everyone in a business manages differently, strong email management is vital for reducing risk, improving compliance, enhancing productivity, and providing complete document and records management.



The app is available below and you can see a video here.

• Android store.

• Apple store.



-----



About Mail Manager



Mail Manager, part of the Arup Group, is a leading email management solution to help project and client-based businesses eliminate their email headache. Mail Manager works with more than 2,500 firms in 16 countries, with more than 70,000 users benefitting from powerful filing and search capabilities. For more information, visit www.mailmanager.com.