Husband and wife team Dr Prerna Mittal and Dr Puneet Gupta hopes to raise awareness of the little-known condition lipoedema at their event on 14th August 2021.



The event will be held at their newly founded state-of-the-art medical aesthetic clinic, the Hunar Clinic in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, and it will feature Dr Mittal, Dr Gupta, and the ‘Gupta Girls’ - successfully treated former patients of the clinic who have suffered from lipoedema.



Dr Gupta has been treating on average 300 patients a year for this lipoedema condition since his clinic opened in 2019. He says: “It is a poorly understood condition, and it is not even part of the standard medical curriculum. I graduated in 1998, and at that time I hadn’t even read about it. The majority of doctors, GPs and clinicians haven’t heard about it, and still confuse it with lymphedema which is a totally different medical condition.”



What is lipoedema?



Lipoedema is a fat disorder, which affects 11% of the post-puberty female population, according to the UK support group for lipoedema Talk Lipoedema. This fat disorder leads to an abnormal accumulation of fat in certain parts of the body making it look out of shape or proportion.



It mainly affects the lower limbs causing a disproportionately large lower body in comparison to the upper body. Unfortunately, fat removal or liposuction remains the only method to reduce the bulk of fatty deposits.



Lipoedema is often mis-diagnosed or ignored by the NHS who currently lack the specialist knowledge to diagnose or treat this condition.



Dr Gupta has found that the age-group of women which has been increasingly affected by this condition are 40s-50s. There are some who are in their mid-20s and even 60s.



“Very little is known about this condition due to the lack of research. Genetics does have a role to play in lipoedema, but it is mainly driven by an imbalance in the female hormones, perhaps triggered by the three main events in a woman’s life; puberty, pregnancy and menopause when hormones go up and down clearly triggers the condition. However, not enough it known about it,” says Gupta.



The Hunar Clinic has its roots in Harley Street where Dr Gupta and Dr Mittal forged their reputations as leading aesthetic practitioners for more than a decade.



The clinic offers a range of face and body treatments for men and women including microcannular liposuction under tumescent local anaesthesia – this is fat removal from the abdomen, flanks, arms, thighs, legs, breasts and man boobs.



Microlipo performed mainly under local anaesthesia as a day patient procedure offers the safest option for lipoedema sufferers as it slowly reduces the fatty bulk. There is no blood loss involved and there is never a need for a hospital stay after the procedure.



About the Hunar Clinic



The Hunar Clinic opened in 2019 by Dr Puneet Gupta MBBS, MRCGP, GMC No: 5206982 who is CQC Medical Director and Dr Prerna Mittal MBBS, MBCAM, GMC No: 6043764. Dr Gupta has trained as a GP (special interest in dermatology) at Oxford Deanery and is a member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine and American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.



Dr Gupta has worked for 12 years as the lead aesthetic practitioner and three years as joint Medical Director at The Private Clinic, Harley Street. He is trained in the art of microcannular liposuction under tumescent local anaesthesia by Dr Jeffrey Klein.



Dr Mittal is CQC Clinic Manager and is responsible for the day-to-day operations at the Hunar Clinic. In 2006, Dr Mittal undertook general practice and vocational training at Oxford Deanery, and in she is trained in both facial and body aesthetics at the prestigious Institute of London in Harley Street.



On May 28th, 2021, the Hunar Clinic won ‘The ReLife Award for Best New Clinic, UK and Ireland’ at the annual Aesthetic Awards.



Find out more: https://hunarclinic.co.uk/ or https://www.talklipoedema.org/



