The luxury vegan beauty brand, MONAT®, is excited to unveil the launch of its NEW Wellness Collection. This collection is designed to offer highly effective, low-maintenance products that easily and naturally support inner health and the outer skin and hair appearance. With the firm belief that self-care (and skincare) starts from the inside out, MONAT® has created a line of high-performing food supplements.

MONAT® Wellness The collection is underpinned by the intrinsic link between nutrition and high-performing food supplement, harnessing potent natural ingredients to boost inner health and outer beauty.

Ranging from a vegan collagen-boosting powder to an antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetable powder, the Wellness Collection includes the following products:



MONAT COLLAGEN KEY™ (Retail Price: £55 VIP Customer Price: £46)



A beauty-boosting elixir that has been formulated to increase collagen production. The most abundant protein in the body, responsible for healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments, and tendons, our levels of collagen start to decline as we age, which is why it’s important to incorporate collagen into our diets.

MONAT COLLAGEN KEY™ powder is added to any hot or cold liquid to supplement collagen levels and help to promote a more radiant appearance.



Our top tip!

Take in the morning mixed with MONAT TOTAL GREENS (great combination!) or take in the evening in warm water or milk for a relaxing drink before bedtime. This will help to give to your body and particularly your skin, the benefits of COLLAGEN KEY™.



HOW TO USE:

Mix one scoop (5g) with 230ml of water. For best results, use daily. Mixing Tips: For easy mixing, use room temperature water, then add ice for refreshment. COLLAGEN KEY™ may also be blended in your favorite juice or smoothie. To be taken and enjoyed day or night.



FORMULATED WITH:



Vegan Amino Acid Blend

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, including collagen. MONAT® has created a unique vegan amino acid blend, which is easily absorbed by the body for building and replacing collagen.



- Glycine: A known amino acid found in collagen protein with the physiological function in the stability of protein.



- L-Proline: A known amino acid and precursor for hydroxyproline synthesis.



- L-Methionine: A known essential amino acid that is part of the process of building collagen.



Trans-Resveratrol

Found in grapes and berries known for their health-boosting properties.



Biotin

Also known as vitamin B7, biotin is a water-soluble, essential vitamin that is part of the B complex and contributes to the maintenance of normal hair and skin.



Vitamin C

Known for its role in contributing to normal collagen formation and, also for its antioxidant properties.



Zinc

A nutrient that is found in the cells throughout the body and contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin, and nails.



Manganese

A trace mineral present in tiny amounts in the body and is important as it contributes to the normal formation of connective tissue.



KEY BENEFITS INCLUDE:

- Helps to enhance skin elasticity and supports the maintenance of normal skin, hair, and nails.

- Refreshing apricot and passion fruit flavor delicious in smoothies, juices, or filtered water.

- Vegan.

- No added sugars, artificial flavors, or colors.





MONAT TOTAL GREENS (Retail Price: £60 VIP Customer Price: £51)



A supplement formulated using a blend of 14 fruits and vegetables and 4 herbs, including oat fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It provides a quick and convenient way to help your dietary needs with additional nutrients.



HOW TO USE:

Shake 10g or 2 teaspoons well with 230ml filtered water, coconut water, any alternative milk, or blitz into a smoothie for the smoothest consistency. We recommend you take it each morning or during the day, but not at bedtime.



FORMULATED WITH:



Oat Fibre

Oat fiber comes from the fibrous husk of the oat.



Goji

Goji, also known as the wolfberry, are bright orange berries and have been long been used in traditional Asian cuisine for their nutritional benefits.



Papaya

Papaya, also known as pawpaws. This sweet-tasting delicious exotic fruit is reputed to be called ‘the fruit of the angels by Christopher Columbus!



Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea comes from the same plant as green tea the Camellia Sinensis plant and is covered from sunlight for around 20 days before harvesting to increase its chlorophyll production to give the plant a deep rich green color. Once harvested the tea leaves ground to a fine powder known as matcha.



Greens Blend

Comprised of spirulina (algae), chlorella, parsley, broccoli, spinach, and kale.



KEY BENEFITS INCLUDE:

- Helps support normal cognitive function

- Helps to maintain immune function and is a source of fiber, vitamins, and amino acids

- Supports the production and formation of collagen for skin, hair, and nail health

- Assists with reducing free radicals and protection of cells from oxidative stress

- Deliciously berry flavored, this is the tastiest and easiest way to help your dietary needs with additional nutrients

- Vegan and gluten-free

- No added sugars



MONAT is a vegan and cruelty-free brand.

Preserving MONAT’s signature balance between modern and nature, the collection’s ingredients are backed by science, yet naturally derived. MONAT®only uses clinically tested ingredients plus safe colorants and fragrances approved by the European Health Commission.



MONAT® is available to buy from www.monatglobal.com/uk and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide.

