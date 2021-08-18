Yachting Expertise is set to unveil its new line of motor yachts, K-Yachts, at the Cannes Yachting Festival this September with the official debut of the custom-built 36.6-metre explorer yacht K-584.



This new, innovative range of motor yachts is based on the same platform and design of K-584 and builds upon the Yachting Expertise of 30 years of yachting experience, with 50 yachts successfully delivered.



The K-584

Making her world-premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival this year, K-584 was delivered to her owners in Ancona, Italy, on July 31, 2020. Featuring an exterior design by Andrea Vallicelli and Alessandro Nazareth, the project was developed, engineered and overseen by Yachting Expertise, who was closely involved with the project since its early development.



Despite the impact of the global pandemic COVID-19, Yachting Expertise delivered K-584 on contractual time, less than 25 months after the deal was signed due to accurate project planning. The success of the build and delivery of K-584 underlines Yachting Expertise proficiency in naval architecture, project management, technical innovation and design while highlighting its level of customisation and very reliable network of partners.



Creation of an entire line

The project also inspired Yachting Expertise, headed by Gianluca Fenucci and Antonio Longobardi together with Andrea and Alessandro with whom they have worked with for over two decades, to create a new line of motor yachts, K-Yachts."Our K-584 journey started in early January 2018 with a call from the owners who dreamed of travelling the world and enjoying their passion for the sea, diving, and life," says Gianluca, co-founder of Yachting Expertise. "Working on the project was a pure pleasure, filled with positive energy exchange, constructive brainstorming and intense teamwork where everyone respected each other's expertise and the project mission."



Based on the design features and technical platform of K-584, the K-Yachts line will offer several sizes of motor yachts between 24-metres and 50-metres, all under 500GT, with a broad range of layout choices and technical set-ups. K-Yachts can be built to any class, including Ice-Class if requested, and are fully customisable.



K-584 features a completely original design that offers maximum comfort and efficiency, developed in response to her owners' brief for a vessel to travel the world in a safe, beautiful and relaxing environment. Her striking exterior styling presents a masculine look, with a military flavour that is reflected in the vertical bow and not fared steel hull finished in grey. The new K-Yachts line will bear similar strong yet elegant lines.



The conception

Architect Pierluigi Floris, who worked closely with the owners of K-584 throughout the build, created a modern, warm interior that can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins. Minimalistic, luxuriously elegant and straightforward, her cosy interiors combine dark veneers with white lacquers and a few splashes of colour, creating a welcoming atmosphere onboard. New owners of a K-Yachts can select which materials, colour palette and style they wish to incorporate, as the interiors are completely bespoke.



Conceived for luxurious adventures, noise and vibrations on board of K-584 are kept at an incredibly low level, a technical aspect that will be featured on all K-Yachts models.



"To have exceeded the clients' expectations and the contractual terms while fully respecting the delivery day during a global pandemic is an incredible result," adds Fenucci. "Following our experience with K-584, the appreciation we received from the owners and market recognition, we decided to take things further. That is why we created the K-Yachts line. We aim to continue raising the bar in yacht design and technical performances, to exceed client’s expectations and make them happy."



Visit the K-584 at the 2021 CYF

K-584 will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival from Tuesday, September 7th to Sunday, September 12th, positioned at stand SYE 245, yacht SYE 048 on the Superyacht extension.

Members of the press are welcome to visit K-584 to learn more about the yacht, the K-Yachts line and Yachting Expertise on September 7th and 8th, between 9 am and 1 pm.



Sea trials in Monaco

Prior to the Monaco Yacht Show, she will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Club Marina between the 13th and 17th of September, conducting sea trials and private viewings for clients. An 'Open Day' with the Monaco Yacht Club arranged by TWW Yachts, who are the advisors for promoting K-Yachts and K-584 making this the first collaboration of its kind.



About Yachting Expertise

With more than 35 years of experience, Yachting Expertise has successfully delivered 55 yachting projects. Gianluca Fenucci, Managing Director at Yachting Expertise, first began working in the industry at Cantiere Navale CRN before co-founding ISA Yachts in 2001. After overseeing several outstanding builds, including M/Y Okto, Mark Jean II and Kolaha, Fenucci

founded Yachting Expertise in 2015 with Antonio Longobardi, followed by Lorenzo Barbini in 2017, to offer leading project management, build, and refit services.

