APSCo Deutschland – the trade body for the German professional recruitment sector, has appointed a new Managing Director who will continue APSCo’s mission of supporting and representing members in the region by delivering a suite of services that create a clear commercial advantage for recruitment firms.



Thomas André Sola brings over 15 years of experience in the German recruitment market, most recently as MD for the DACH operations of TechStream Group, an APSCo Deutschland member. Consequently, André has witnessed the value of APSCo first hand and plans to use this knowledge to drive both new membership and additional member services to support those in the German professional recruitment market.



Speaking about the new appointment, Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo Global said:

“This is a strategic appointment which fits with our future plans of expanding our membership in the region – membership which focuses on local German based recruitment organisations which need the representation of a professional trade body, as well as UK members who have operations in – or who are expanding into - the country. Andre’s appointment will ensure that APSCo Deutschland can deliver valued support services business intelligence and a powerful voice to represent the interests of the whole German professional recruitment sector.”



Commenting on his new role, Thomas André Sola said:

“I’m very excited to be taking on the role as MD of APSCo Deutschland. Having been on the other side of the table I know all too well how valuable APSCo’s services and support are to staffing companies in Germany. Recruitment is my passion, so to be able to support recruitment businesses across the country and contribute to the growth of the recruitment sector in Germany is a fantastic opportunity.”



Luuk Houtepen, Chair of the Representative Committee for APSCo Deutschland said:

“We are delighted to have secured André as our APSCo MD. His experience of working in German organisations, his cultural and linguistic knowledge, as well as his drive to achieve and ‘get things done’ are character traits that André brings to support APSCo and it’s Representative Committee in achieving its goal of becoming an even more professional and German-focused trade body.”





