San Mateo, Calif. – August 24, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced the company has been recognized by Vertical Systems Group’s Mid-2021 Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD. This is Vertical Systems Group’s first benchmark for Global Managed SD-WAN Services, and Aryaka is in the company of eighteen of the largest telcos and MSPs across the globe, which is a testament to the company’s diverse customer base.



This coverage builds on Aryaka’s previous top-seven presence in Vertical’s U.S. Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD, released in April of this year. Aryaka is also the only provider that both develops the end-to-end technology and offers it as part of a one “hand-to-shake” managed service that results in an exceptional customer experience.



“We’re pleased to release the first benchmark that measures Global Provider market presence based on multinational managed SD-WAN customer sites,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Enterprises with business-essential applications that span multiple regions of the world are choosing SD-WAN solutions from network operators with the global infrastructures, experience, partnerships and technical expertise necessary to deliver world-class services.”



Research Highlights for Global Provider SD-WAN Services Include:



- COVID-19 continues to appreciably impact every region of the world. Challenges cited by Global SD-WAN operators include workforce health protection, tracking the shift back from remote to office environments, service disconnects due to business closures, and supply chain disruptions.

- Most multinational Managed SD-WAN customer implementations are hybrid network configurations that incorporate MPLS, IP VPN, Cloud connectivity or other services, plus multiple security capabilities that are integral or supplied by technology partners.

- SD-WAN customers with MPLS connections are migrating to more cloud-suitable broadband services that provide bandwidth flexibility and lower pricing.



“In this first of its kind global benchmark ranking, we are pleased to be included, reinforcing our unique position as a technology innovator and managed WAN provider,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “This builds on our previous inclusion across multiple years as part of the U.S. leaderboard and speaks to a growing global customer footprint anchored by phenomenal customer loyalty.”



The announcing of the 2021 Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN Vertical Systems Group LEADERBOARD comes on the heels of a stellar year at Aryaka. In just the last few months, the company made two significant technology moves and secured two high-profile customer wins.



On May 4, the company announced that it acquired Secucloud GmbH, a proven SASE platform provider, delivering network security from the cloud. In the coming months, Secucloud’s technology will be integrated into Aryaka’s managed offering, delivering a compelling fusion of networking, security, and lifecycle services management. Then, on June 8, the company announced the availability of its latest Services Point of Presence (PoP) in Dublin, Ireland, inside the newly redrawn EU boundary. This deployment was driven by enterprise customer demand for more connectivity across and into the EU, anticipating any future divergence on data transfer regulations and future-proofing Aryaka’s growing customer base.



On June 22, Aryaka announced that WD-40, the number one global brand for specialist solvents, has deployed Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN and SASE service to build a new flexible, reliable and secure network in its Europe, India, Middle-East, and Africa region. The company has also recently announced a landmark partnership with Vodafone Fiji, the leading telecom provider in Fiji. The partnership gives Fijian businesses seamless access to fast and secure connectivity, with the flexibility and simplicity required in today’s fast-evolving business environment, wherever they are in the region and across the globe.



Vertical's Definition: Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service



Vertical Systems Group defines a Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service for segment analysis and share calculations as a carrier-grade offering for business customers that is managed by a network operator. Required components and functionality for these offerings include an SDN (Software Defined Network) service architecture that enables dynamic optimization of traffic flows, a purpose-built SD-WAN appliance or CPE-hosted SD-WAN VNF (Virtual Network Function) at each customer edge site, support for multiple active underlay connectivity services, and centralized network orchestration with application visibility end-to-end. For a detailed definition, refer to the Vertical BLOG: Managed SD-WAN Services Reality Check.



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



