Arden Grange, the independent producer of naturally hypoallergenic, super premium dog and cat food, is gifting 25 generous food bundles to 25 independent animal charities in the UK. Its popular annual giveaway, which takes place on Instagram and Facebook, has been ramped up as part of the Arden Grange 25-year celebrations to benefit even more charities and animals than ever before!



Launching on 26 August, which is also International Dog Day, Arden Grange is asking animal lovers to nominate their favourite local registered charity or shelter* via Facebook or Instagram, simply by naming them in the comments below relevant posts. The 25 winning charities will be impartially selected at random, and each will receive 25 large bags of Arden Grange dog and/or cat food.



Arden Grange dog and cat foods are naturally hypoallergenic, highly nutritious, and ideal for all life stages and breeds. Each variant includes special ingredients selected to promote unique health benefits, for example krill which is an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids and prebiotics helps to support the digestion and immune system. The most common dietary allergens are excluded, making Arden Grange products a popular choice among owners of pets with sensitivities.



The outstanding benefits of Arden Grange natural foods can also help with common ailments found in rescue dogs and cats arriving at shelters. Whether they are under or overweight, in poor condition, stressed, anxious or fussy with food, the hypoallergenic and highly nutritious blend of ingredients can aid improvement and recovery.



To spread the love, animal lovers are encouraged to nominate and ask others to get involved by sharing the @ardengrangeuk posts on Instagram. Remember to include the hashtag #ArdenGrange25. Head over to Instagram on 26 August to nominate and you could help to make a big difference to your local animal charity this International Dog Day! T’s and C’s apply .



Find out more about the Arden Grange range and keep up to date with its 25-year celebrations, including a special competition to win £25,000! Visit www.ardengrange.com.



*Charity must be a registered independent animal charity, located on mainland UK.



About Arden Grange:

Arden Grange is a British owned, independent, family run business based just outside Brighton, which has been producing super premium pet foods since 1996. The Arden Grange product range includes nutritionally complete dry dog and cat food, canned food and treats for dogs. Each recipe is hypoallergenic and free from wheat gluten, beef, soya, dairy products, artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.

For more information on Arden Grange history, nutrition, philosophy and ethics, please visit www.ardengrange.com