Today sees the launch of Primis, a technology recruitment firm operating in the UK and US, which, founder Ben Broughton says, will have a focus on putting people first in every aspect of the recruitment process.



Broughton, who as Managing Director of Premier Recruitment helped grow the organisation to revenues of £30m, says that the new firm is on a mission to improve the D&I landscape within the technology sector and will offer D&I and unconscious bias training to the hiring manager of Primis clients – as well as their own employees.



“We want to educate and expand the views of tech communities across the UK and US when it comes to hiring diverse teams, he says. “We have a best-in-class training solution delivered by a team which includes Faisel Choudhry, a seasoned strategic management professional with a background including The Royal Household and The Bank of England; Chikere Igbokwe, an experienced Executive Recruiter and D&I Leader and Jina Etienne, who became the first national leader for D&I at Grant Thornton, in the USA.”



Broughton says he has a clear vision for the direction of the new firm. “We are a growth business and will achieve this through a mixture of senior hires as well as organic growth through a structured training academy.”



Commenting on the launch, Ann Swain, Chief Executive of The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo)said:

“Ben has been a great asset to APSCo over recent years as Chair of our IT sector group – a role which he will be continuing with Primis – one of our newest members. At Premier, he headed up a very successful business and I am sure Primis will be equally as successful and look forward to APSCo supporting it on its journey.”



Broughton is joined by Steve Wynne, the founder of Kingsbridge as Non-Executive Chairman as well as a heavy hitting non exec team including the aforementioned Faisel Choudhry; Kim Gray, Head of D&I at NTT DATA and James Mainard, who has spent the last 35 years leading the design, development, and market deployment of cutting-edge technology solutions for the Aerospace, Entertainment, Automotive, Insurance and Beauty sectors.



