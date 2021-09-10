ESCP Business School’s MSc in Marketing & Creativity has been ranked 5th worldwide in the QS 2022 Global Master in Marketing Rankings for the second consecutive year. In the 2022 edition, the School performed amongst the top 5% globally of 105 programmes across 23 countries.



The MSc in Marketing & Creativity also placed 3rd worldwide again for employability, as well as particularly high for class and faculty diversity and value for money.



ESCP Business School received an overall score of 94.8 out of 100 for Employability, placing it amongst the top 2.9% globally in this category. This score reaffirms the importance and relevance of creativity for the future of work. The Future of Jobs Report 2020 produced by the World Economic Forum shares the top 15 emerging professional skills, with growing demand by 2025. The MSc in Marketing & Creativity meets those demands by focusing teaching on the top five skills mentioned in the report:



- Analytical thinking and innovation

- Active learning and learning strategies

- Complex problem-solving

- Critical thinking and analysis

- Creativity, originality and initiative



The MSc in Marketing & Creativity welcomed its first intake in 2009. Students spend time at the London and Paris campuses of ESCP, before completing a professional internship or direct employment to apply their skills in the workplace. Participants are also offered two specialisation tracks: Fashion & Luxury and Entrepreneurship & Digital Transformation.



This trailblazing Master of Science delivers a unique student experience, focusing on the interface between creativity and analytical thinking in marketing management. It deploys multiple approaches to marketing through its case- and project-based #NotByTheBook teaching methodology, preparing the next generation of strategic, responsible, competent and creative marketers.



The MSc in Marketing & Creativity adopts a hands-on, original approach to the topics of creativity, marketing, management and analytics. It also incorporates consultancy projects, creative seminars with corporate partners, case studies, experience in emerging markets and guest speakers, as well as the minimum four-month professional experience (internship/direct employment).



Each year, students take part in the Big Picture project brought by the L’Oréal Professorship in Creativity. This special opportunity allows participants to work on a creative business brief for L'Oréal and make recommendations based on a real area of research within the company. This year’s brief was to address opportunities to bring gaming into the beauty experience in 2025. The project constituted a one-of-a-kind opportunity for ESCP students to combine their understanding of digital channels and technologies, marketing and strategy, and consumer behaviour with their analytical and creative skills, developing breakthrough solutions on behalf of their client. More about the project here.



Paving the Way – Some Prominent MMK Alumni:

• Edilia Gänz (Class of 2013), named one of Forbes 30 under 30 Europe in the Arts & Culture sector and one of About Time Magazine's Top 10 Women to Watch in the Arts 2019 for her work as the Director of FEDORA, the European Circle of Philanthropists of Opera and Ballet, based in Paris.

• Kasper Wandi (Class of 2012), named one of Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 in 2018, Founder and CEO of the successful digital marketing agency Consider iProspect.

• Maria Iordanou (Class of 2015), Head of Media Planning and Account Director at Hearst Magazines UK

• Carina Ziegeler, Head of Digital Marketing at Volkswagen AG

• Lissa Lourenco (Class of 2014), Director of Kantar Consulting

• Ramona Tudosescu (Class of 2012), Luxury Retail Innovation Principal at Farfetch and a former Head of Innovation at Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées.

• Luka Brekalo (Class of 2011), Global E-Commerce Lead for L’Oréal

• Camille de Dominicis, Co-Founder and Brand Director at Eminente (Moët Hennessy Group)

• Johannes Gordon, Brand Culture Marketing at Nike

• Angela Torres, Senior Brand Manager at Pfizer

• Noushine Salavitabar, Programmatic Sales Lead at Amazon



Testimonials:

Daniela Lup, Associate Professor of Management and Director of the programme expressed: "What a joy to see the MSc in Marketing & Creativity among the top five marketing masters in the world! Not only has it maintained its top five position, but it has also remained among the top three worldwide for employability and top 10 for student and faculty diversity. Behind these accolades lies the effort of an amazing community of students, alumni, faculty, staff, corporate partners and advisors, who are collectively advancing the MSc in Marketing & Creativity’s mission to prepare the next generation of marketing leaders."



Professor Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP London Campus commented: "It is a great achievement for the MSc in Marketing & Creativity to maintain its top five position among global marketing masters. The unique approach of this specialised masters in developing multi-dimensional expertise, building strong relationships with corporates, and attracting diverse and motivated students proves its success in a competitive market. The MSc in Marketing & Creativity is a great example of ESCP’s and the London Campus’ student-centric approach, ambidextrous position between creativity and analytics, and agility in responding to the latest market trends."



For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg at BlueSky Education on olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 091.