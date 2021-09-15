Arden Grange, the independent producer of naturally hypoallergenic, super premium dog and cat food, is celebrating its 25th birthday throughout 2021 and to mark the occasion, will be giving away £25,000!



However, this is not the only anniversary promotion during the year, as the company will also be creating many opportunities for pet-owners to celebrate with Arden Grange.



To kick off the celebrations is a very special competition with the main prize being an incredible £25,000 cash! The draw runs from July 2021 to the last day of Crufts on 13 March 2022, so there is plenty of time to enter. Simply head over to Arden Grange to take part in the free prize draw for your chance to win one of a selection of great prizes.



“This anniversary marks 25 years of love, knowledge and respect – and so we are planning to celebrate this milestone for several months. We are an independent, family-owned company supported by a fantastic team of people working behind the scenes to get us to this point. I’m thankful to every one of them, some of whom have been with us for decades. We’d also like to thank all of our customers for supporting us!” Says Wendy Stephens, Director, Arden Grange.



With trusted nutritional standards and pet health at the core of the brand, Arden Grange has enjoyed an unwavering reputation within the pet food industry since its launch in 1996. Arden Grange was born from a love of dogs. Founders Wendy Stephens and her late husband Graham Stephens wanted a nutritious diet for their highly acclaimed Ardenburg German Shepherds, without compromising on quality, ingredients, or health benefits. As renowned dog breeding and show dog experts, the couple harnessed their extensive knowledge and understanding of canine dietary requirements and combined it with the desire to provide first-rate pet nutrition. This was the foundation on which the naturally hypo-allergenic Arden Grange range was built.



Wendy continues: “The secret to our 25 years in business is a genuine passion for pet wellbeing. We work with nutrition specialists, who over the years, have helped us to introduce some highly beneficial, ingredients into our pet foods, including krill which is an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids and prebiotics to help support the digestion and immune system. Every ingredient is selected for its health qualities, and we never compromise on quality.”





25 Years of Trust



Arden Grange is available in over 20 countries and remains true to its roots as an independent British, family-owned company. Its award-winning range features diets suitable for all breeds and life stages, with each recipe providing optimum nutrition. The most common dietary allergens are excluded, making Arden Grange products a popular choice among owners of pets with sensitivities.



Keep up to date with all Arden Grange celebrations and to find out more about by their range of naturally hypoallergenic dog and cat food visit www.ardengrange.com.





