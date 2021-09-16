San Mateo, Calif. – September 15, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced it has been named a finalist in the category of Most Innovative SD-WAN Product/Service Evolution SD-WAN for this year’s 2021 Leading Lights, the global communications industry awards program run by Light Reading (www.lightreading.com). Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry’s top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation.



The Most Innovative SD-WAN Product/Service Evolution SD-WAN is awarded to the company that has outlined and clearly communicated how its SD-WAN product or service has improved and kept changing in the past year to help deliver a superior SD-WAN experience to its customers. Light Reading’s blog has a complete list of finalists.



Over the past 12 months, Aryaka has seen strong interest and adoption of its managed security offerings, expected given the simplicity of consuming a managed service versus trying to design, provision, orchestrate, and troubleshoot all on one’s own in an environment of limited budgets and skillsets. Earlier this year, Aryaka acquired Secucloud to accelerate its SASE offering.



“We are thrilled to be recognized by Light Reading for the technology advancements Aryaka has made in the last year managing the security of our customers at the service edge,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “While Aryaka has always been known as a best-in-class SD-WAN innovator, we’re truly pleased to see the traction among customers of our security solutions and unique approach to SASE that further delivers compelling value to customers. The Leading Lights nomination is a great testimony to that.”



In July 2020, Aryaka announced integration between Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN and SASE solution, and Check Point Quantum Edge and ThreatCloud Intelligence to deliver managed firewall services with industry-leading threat prevention. The partnership includes Aryaka management of both physical and virtual firewalls and complements an earlier announced partnership with Palo Alto Networks.



Then in December, Aryaka announced the industry’s most flexible VPN for hybrid workplaces and the “anywhere” worker. Built on the architectural principles for SD-WAN and SASE, and delivered as a fully managed service, the solution is made for today’s enterprises that want to make their distributed workforce “first-class citizens” with predictable and secure high-performance access to corporate applications and data.



Aryaka Continues to Grow Year-Over-Year



Business momentum parallels the company’s technical innovations. With over $100M in annualized recurring revenues, Aryaka has been on a steady growth trajectory. A few highlights include:



- Being named to Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” for the second consecutive year

35% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth for net new logos

- Headcount has grown 20%, including bringing aboard Steve Harrington as managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Michelle Mitchell as Aryaka’s Chief Human Resources Officer

- Ranked 462 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America

- Acquired Germany-based Secucloud – its first acquisition, which now gives the company offices in Hamburg, Germany

- Growth in adoption of security solutions, with the security attach rate to new deals at 42%

- Introduced Private Access (the industry’s most flexible VPN for hybrid workplaces and the “anywhere” worker)

- Expanded partnerships/customer wins with 8×8, Alibaba cloud, Check Point Software Technologies, Vodafone Fiji, Controlware, and SYNNEX

- Recognition by Vertical Systems Group in their annual S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD and their first Global Provider Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD

- Recognized for the second year in a row as a leader across all geographies in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: WAN Edge Infrastructure report

- Recognition by Forrester as a “Strong Performer” in “The Forrester Wave™: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q4 2020.”

- Multiple industry product award wins, including Communications Solutions Product of the Year, Channel Vision’s Visionary Spotlight, Internet Telephony Product of the Year and Stevies in the category of Software-Defined Architecture. Aryaka was also designated as a Great Place to Work-certified company for workplace culture for the second consecutive year.

- New point of presence (PoP) unveiled in Dublin, Ireland

- Corporate website is now in six languages including English, Mandarin, Korean, French, Japanese and German



“We were impressed with this year’s Leading Lights Entries, and it’s clear that the new opportunities afforded by 5G and super-fast broadband are having an impact on the global communications marketplace. As usual, narrowing the list of entries to a few finalists was really tough,” said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading. “Congratulations to Aryaka for submitting an entry that gave us a sense of how its technology and business has evolved during the past year.”



Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year’s awards across 24 categories. The Leading Lights winners will be announced via an online video on Light Reading on October 1, 2021.



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/



Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/



Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks



Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



US Aryaka Media Contact:

Liam Collopy, Executive Vice President

Harden Communications Partners

Ph: 510-488-2472

E: Lcollopy@hardenpartners.com



UK Aryaka Media Contact:

Inés Mitsou, Account Manager

Positive

Ph: 0770-388-4664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com