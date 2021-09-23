22nd and 23rd September - Olympia London, England - The UK’s largest event for the booming data analysis and management market, Big Data LDN (London) will rewelcome global data leaders in person with the theme, most relevant to the post-lockdown era, of taming “data demons”.



Big names for Big Data

Since Big Data LDN’s inaugural 2016 event the attendance has grown rapidly from 3,000 delegates in the first year, with 8,000 attendees expected this year.

During its history, experts and thought leaders have spoken out at Big Data LDN about the present and future of data, including Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, Alan Mak MP, chairman of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Parliamentary Group and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie.



This year, Big Data LDN 2021 welcomes the world’s most famous authority in Behavioural Economics: the Undercover Economist, author and award-winning Financial Times columnist, Tim Harford OBE. His keynote speech will be followed by a glittering cast of speakers, including AWS, Snowflake and Lloyd’s Bank, as well as the ongoing support of the Government’s Office for Artificial Intelligence.



Free expert learning and development

This year’s edition places emphasis on making data work harder to help post-pandemic recovery, scale business operations, and gain strategic insights. At the event, delegates will hear from over 180 world-class expert speakers in eight technical and business-led conference theatres, with real-world use-cases and panel debates.



Bill Hammond, Big Data LDN Event Director, commented, “UK organisations share a number of common pain points around data. They face the same challenges, and are looking for the same solutions: innovative, effective, efficient. The pandemic proved businesses now need to meet their data demons head-on.”



“As UK businesses strive to overcome and thrive in this landscape, Big Data LDN brings together global data leaders and businesses to learn from each other and share guidance and inspiration. This year, we are delighted to welcome back our delegates and celebrate the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, network with fellow data experts and explore innovative technologies with exhibitors.”



Blueprint LDN: All about Cloud-Native Infrastructure

This year Big Data LDN is co-located with a new breakout event, Blueprint LDN, the UK's cloud-native infrastructure community gathering. By registering free for Big Data LDN, attendees will also be able to attend the Blueprint LDN conference & exhibition. Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) leader Solace will host the first day at the EDA Theatre, with a keynote address from CTO/CPO Shawn McAllister.



