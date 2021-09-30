Professional vacancies for marketing specialists hit record levels over the summer compared to the same period in 2020 as brands continue to shift to online channels to match changing consumer behaviour. That’s according to new research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), the trade association for the recruitment sector.



The data, provided by business intelligence specialist Vacancysoft, revealed a sharp increase in vacancies year-on-year, which were up 162% between July 2020 and July 2021. This not only correlates with the UK government’s easing of lockdown and wider economic recovery, but also the huge shift to online channels since the pandemic began. This is in keeping with APSCo’s data which shows that demand for digital skills in particular has risen continuously since the emergence of Covid-19, with eight of the top 10 in demand skills relating to expertise such as ad serving, analytics and web content writing.



Elsewhere, APSCo’s data reveals that while London holds the highest volume of marketing vacancies, currently at 57% for the year, this share has reduced from the 59% reported in 2019 – perhaps reflective of the reported rise in professionals leaving the Capital recently, with the pandemic and greater flexibility to work from home possible factors influencing this trend.







Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo comments:



“Now truly is an exciting time for marketing. As the recovery gains pace and the shifting consumer behaviour we have seen over the past eighteen months to online channels continues, we are seeing huge demand for these specialists. And as we progress throughout the latter months of 2021, we expect to see the recruitment market for marketing professionals continue on a positive trajectory.”







