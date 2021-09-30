The popular UK construction industry competition Teambuild UK is now open for entries, with the event once again enjoying support from major industry bodies including CIOB, the CET, WCC, WCCA, RIBA and RICS and announcing GIRI as new sponsors for this year’s event.



The event which aims to improve cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication throughout the construction industry will take place from 19th to 21st November at the Lane End Conference Centre in High Wycombe. Teambuild regularly attracts some of the most talented new professionals from major construction companies and consultancies around the UK. Once again teams and individuals will have the opportunity to win prizes up to £2,000.



“Research into our event reveals that participants do enjoy very real and measurable improvements in career progression,” says Patricia Bessey, chair of the charity. “In addition, there are valuable networking opportunities both with the experienced and highly reputed judging panel as well as among peers from a wide range of disciplines and companies around the country. Many individuals who meet at this event do go to form long-lasting connections as well as benefiting from the valuable CPD accredited training in areas such as communication and procurement.”



As always, the event will challenge teams to find solutions and complete tasks which are based on a real large-scale project.



While the exact location will be revealed at the opening of the competition, the charity can confirm that this year’s Teambuild project will be focused on the Town Centre and how it may be adapted and reimagined to accommodate continued hybrid and remote working.



Key themes will include what a town centre should look like and contain in 2021 and into the future where fixed location working no longer is the standard. The base information for the competition will come from the actual live town centre redevelopment project, giving competitors the opportunity to consider real world constraints and develop ideas and solutions in that context.



“COVID and the impact that has had on working life is of course an impact,” says Rob Naybour,

founding partner of Weston Williamson, who regularly send teams to compete in the event. “But COVID is only the latest impact to roll along. There have been many challenges to consider – some much more impactful – for instance: cars and the private mobility and parking revolution; train services before that; out of town shopping malls; internet shopping; the declining use of churches, libraries and pubs.”



At the end of the weekend event, winning teams and individuals will be presented with prizes from sponsors who include: The Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects, The Worshipful Company of Constructors and GIRI. This year’s event is also supported by The Manly Trust, The Commercial Education Trust as well as RIBA and RICS.



“We’re thrilled to be working with this particular project for the competition,” adds Patricia Bessey. “It’s an excellent site, and the issues it poses are highly relevant and complex . We are excited to find out what the talented and motivated professionals who are competing this year will come up with as they search for innovative and thoughtful solutions to the challenges which the competition will present.”



The cost per entry is £475 plus VAT per entrant but there is a discount for entries received before 4th October which will be charged at £425 plus VAT.



For more information or to book a place visit www.teambuilduk.com or email admin@teambuilduk.com



Background information Teambuild aims to promote understanding and co-operation between young professionals in the construction industry and counts as 4 days CPD as well as helping competitors fulfil several of the core objectives required for chartered membership of many institutions.

Now in its 31st year, the competition continues to attract the brightest new professionals from some of the best construction practices around the UK and Ireland. It is an exhilarating, fast-paced, challenging and exhaustive test of skills, leadership and collaboration.

● The idea for the ‘Teambuild’ competition arose within the Institution of Civil Engineers around 1990, as a result of poor communication and collaboration between construction professions aiming to deliver projects for clients.

● It is a multi-disciplinary team-working competition for professionals across the UK construction industry, it is run over an intensive residential weekend as an accelerated training programme, which involves working together on a real project.

● The aim is to gain leadership, presentation and collaborative working skills, as well as increasing understanding and networking amongst a wide range of professions.

● The ultimate objective is to improve the delivery of projects for clients and the effective performance of the UK Construction Industry.

● It was originally known as the Build-a-Building Competition, and has been held annually since 1992.