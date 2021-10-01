The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has outlined its top lobbying priorities to support Clinical and Healthcare recruiters as skills resources continue to impact the sector.



The trade body launched its new Clinical and Healthcare Sector Group earlier this month in response to member demand. With the clinical and healthcare sector facing complex compliance requirements and staff shortages that look set to increase further after 11th November when all NHS staff will be required to be double vaccinated, APSCo’s focus will be on creating a recruitment environment that is fit for purpose for clinical and healthcare recruiters.



According to APSCo, the trade will use its lobbying powers to;



Emphasise the value of recruitment firms to the healthcare sector and articulate the costs of a compliant supply chain

Highlight the value of the supply chain to the flexible labour market - which is a permanent feature of both public and private healthcare – and ensure regulation is both appropriate and fair for the entire supply chain.

Push for further standardisation and clarity in standards across both public and private healthcare.

Participate in consultations on healthcare reforms on behalf of the professional recruitment sector. This will include involvement in the consultation on the Government’s Health and Care Bill and large-scale structural re-organisation of the NHS which will involve and integration with social care.





Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo, commented:



“Clinical and healthcare recruiters are facing an uphill battle. On the one hand they are increasingly having to navigate the varied and complex requirements of UK clinical frameworks – often at their own expense – while on the other they are facing a critical skills shortage that is only being exacerbated by the changing compliance landscape.



“As the trade body for professional staffing companies we will use our lobbying powers to drive a fair and appropriate legislative landscape that truly utilises the value of staffing firms and supports already over-burdened recruitment businesses. Our lobbying activity will be supplemented with the development of a Compliance+ healthcare best practice standard which would be independently audited and would provide our members with a recognised compliance quality assurance stamp.”



