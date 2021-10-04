New master’s programme designed for those who want to excel in sports management careers



A brand new ‘Master in Sport Design and Management’ has been launched at MIP Politecnico di Milano in Italy.



The masters programme will focus on topics around sport infrastructures among places, culture, technology, sustainability, inclusivity, and business.



The innovative programme is designed for young graduates wishing to start their career in the world of sport management, or professionals who want to grow further by developing specialised skills in the design and management of sport infrastructure.



Launched in collaboration with the main Italian sports institutions: CONI, FIGC, Istituto per il Credito Sportivo and Lega Serie A, there is no doubt that those on the course with ambitions to become managers within the sports industry will be propelled on to a path of success.



“The culture of sports is essential. Sports today are not only major infrastructure or the monument to high-level competitive events: it’s everything that shapes young people both in terms of character and physically. And managing sports is an extraordinarily complex job. That’s why we designed a Master dedicated to the management of facilities not only from a technical point of view, which is still fundamental, but also from a process perspective” explains Prof. Emilio Faroldi, director of the Master in Sport Design and Management.



The Master lasts 12 months and it is delivered both in Italian and in English, and is taught as a mixture of both face-face and online learning.



https://www.som.polimi.it/en/course/master/mdmsi-master-in-d...



