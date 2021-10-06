Lightopia who have just announced their return to London this November!



We are calling all broadcasters looking for the ideal festive location/venue for filming opportunities to get in touch.



London’s historic Crystal Palace Park will host the Lightopia festival this winter with this unique festival of light experience taking place from 19th November - 2nd January 2022, and will see the iconic ‘Palace’ light up.



The never-before-seen illuminated trail will feature stunning, multi-sensory interactive lights and installations, creating a winter wonderland bursting with colour, making this a spectacular addition for the festive season.



Please contact: hollyfk@alter-agency.com