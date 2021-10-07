Increasing trend towards foodie gifts that are ethical and boost well-being means that heather honey could top the wish list this year



The Scottish Bee Company, a family-owned brand that prides itself on producing uniquely flavourful honey ethically and sustainably, has unveiled several sweet Christmas gift options ahead of the festive shopping season.



With wellness continuing to be top of mind this year, the co-founders, Iain and Suzie Millar are expecting record sales of their Scottish Heather Honey. It was recently awarded superfood status after scientists discovered it contains 10x the amount of the essential nutrient Manganese than other honey, including manuka. It has also won a Great Taste Award and was the winner of the highest award at the 2020 London Honey Awards.



The Scottish Heather Honey can be found in the brand’s Scottish Honey and Beeswax Candle Gift Duos. The price ranges from £24-26.05 with shoppers able to select from a number of candle varieties, such as Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Orange, and Vanilla, Cedarwood, and Patchouli



The award-winning set honey, which is sourced from the heather covered hills of Scotland, can also be included in a range of The Scottish Bee Company honey gift boxes.



One of the most popular options is the Pure Scottish Honey Duo, priced from £19.30. Two 340g jars of Heather, Blossom or Signature Blend Honey are packaged in the brand’s bespoke gift packaging. This gift comes with a pack of wildflower seeds for the recipient to sow, to help boost the population of bees and other pollinators. 10p from each jar is also donated to the brand’s sister charity, RePollinate, which aims to protect all types of pollinators through wildflowers spaces and education programmes.



Suzie, who is one of the UK’s only certified honey sommeliers, says that a honey gift ticks all of the boxes for those that love food, wellness and sustainability.



“A lot of people throughout the UK still haven’t tasted Scottish Heather Honey, even though the superfood research gave it an enormous boost, so it’s a great choice for the foodie in your life,” she says. “It’s quite different to some of the milder varieties – rich, full-bodied and luxurious. It also has its unique wellbeing benefits, with manganese being an essential nutrient, and includes a donation to RePollinate, which goes towards protecting the bees, along with other much needed pollinators. It’s a Christmas gift that you can truly feel good about giving and receiving.”



On top of the honey inspired gifts, there are several sponsorship options available as Christmas presents, with pollinator-lovers able to sponsor a queen bee, a hive, or a brood box. A percentage of the cost goes to RePollinate to help the UK’s bee population, and the recipient also receives a gift box. Those sponsoring a hive are even recognised with a plaque with their name on it specially made and attached onto their hive, along with updates and photos throughout the year.



The Scottish Bee Company was founded in 2017, when Iain and Suzie Millar were inspired to do something about the plight facing bees. They adopted some bees, hired a team of expert bee farmers, and brought them together in the heather covered hills of Scotland to produce uniquely flavourful honeys that reflect the region’s unspoiled wilderness.



The Scottish Bee Company now has 500 hives dotted across the Scottish countryside, equating to around 25 million bees at the height of summer.



For more information on The Scottish Bee Company and to see the full range of Christmas gift options, visit scottishbeecompany.co.uk. For more details on their charitable work, visit repollinate.org.uk.



