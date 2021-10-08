MONAT® Skincare combines high-grade botanicals and natural oils with the latest scientific technologies and clinically proven proprietary patents, providing a complete solution for radiantly beautiful skin that inspires confidence at any age. MONAT® Skincare is thrilled to introduce two new products to its 100% vegan skincare line including the new MONAT® Hydration Booster, an ultra-hydrating serum that provides instant hydration and long-lasting results and MONAT® Hydrate + Refresh, a delicate facial mist with powerful anti-pollution protection.



NEW

MONAT® Hydration Booster™

VIP Price £58

Retail Price £68



An ultra-hydrating serum that leaves skin feeling plump and replenished. Combines concentrated pure hyaluronic and polyglutamic acids, vitamin, marine algae, and fruit extracts for optimal hydration. Suitable for sensitive skin.



BENEFITS:

• Hydrates thirsty skin

• Leaves skin feeling supple and soft

• Leaves skin looking and feeling smoother and plumper

• Promotes a more youthful appearance

• Can be used alone or as an added hydration booster to your moisturiser

• Suitable for all skin types, especially dehydrated, thirsty complexions

• Moisturises the skin for up to eight hours

• Protects the skin from environmental aggressors



WHAT POWERS IT:

Coconut Water: Helps hydrate the skin

Polyglutamic Acid: A super moisturizer derived from fermentation, also known to inhibit the destruction of hyaluronic acid in your skin

Hyaluronic Acid: Natural humectant known as moisture magnet

Vegan Collagen: Known to plump, smooth, and boost elasticity

Marine Algae: A protective anti-pollutant

Vitamin B5: Essential nutrient to help plump

Watermelon Extract: Boosts hydration and antioxidant properties



NEW

MONAT® Hydrate + Refresh™

VIP Price £32

Retail Price £38



An alcohol-free, ultrafine face mist packed with hydrating actives to protect the skin from pollution and environmental aggressors. Delivers nutrients to boost hydration levels, restore moisture, and balance the skin without disrupting makeup.



BENEFITS:

• Antioxidants derived from superfruits protect from environmental aggressors

• Gives skin a radiant, dewy, healthy-looking glow

• Skin feels refreshed and calm throughout the day

• Hyaluronic acid provides long-lasting moisture

• Helps adjust or set makeup without interference



WHAT POWERS IT:

Coconut Water: Helps to hydrate skin

Hyaluronic Acid: Natural humectant known as moisture magnet

Marine Algae: A protective anti-pollutant

Vitamin B5: Essential nutrient to help plump the skin

Aloe Vera Juice: Known to be soothing and contains Vitamin A, C, and E

Watermelon Extract: Boosts hydration and antioxidant properties



Preserving MONAT's signature balance between modern and nature, the collection's ingredients are backed by science, yet naturally derived. MONAT® is a luxury vegan and cruelty free hair, skincare and wellness brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. MONAT only uses clinically tested ingredients plus safe colourants and fragrances approved by the European Health Commission.



MONAT® is available to buy from www.monatglobal.com/uk and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide.

For samples and information on MONAT® please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858